Patriots Defender Gets Drug Tested After Big Game
The New England Patriots put together a strong defensive performance against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. After a long hard-fought game, the Patriots ended up pulling out the win by a final score of 16-10.
Jerod Mayo got his first career win as a head coach and New England started off a new era with a win.
Most of the media still isn't buying the Patriots being a contender in the AFC. However, they're clearly not going to be a pushover team either. They've embraced a smashmouth style of play and are looking to make games ugly.
One of the main key players from the win was none other than defensive end Keion White.
White ended up recording four total tackles to go along with 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble. That performance helped lead the defense and kept the Bengals from forcing them into a shootout.
Following his big-time performance, White was selected for a "random" drug test, he announced on his Instagram.
There have been so many hilarious stories of players getting random drug tests after big performances. It was just the latest example of that.
At 25 years old, White stepping up into an elite pass-rusher role is huge for the defense. After trading away star defensive end Matthew Judon, there were questions about where the pass-rush would come from.
In order to win this season, New England will need to put pressure on quarterbacks and stop the run. They'll also need to run the football well. An old-school approach isn't just a saying, the Patriots are truly looking to make games ugly and disrupt the rhythm of their opponent in any way possible.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how White performs in Week 2. Can he continue his impressive play or will he fall back to earth? Hopefully, the version that we saw of him last week is a foreshadowing of what kind of year he's about to have.
