Patriots Linked to Dynamic Defensive Prospect
The New England Patriots may have to address their secondary soon, particularly at the cornerback position.
The Patriots do have third-year corner Christian Gonzalez, who is viewed by many as a breakout candidate this season. However, opposite him is veteran Jonathan Jones, someone who may end up getting traded in 2024. Even if he doesn't, his contract expires after the season, which would leave a pretty major gap to fill in the defensive backfield.
As a result, Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department has named Arizona Wildcats cornerback Tacario Davis a perfect 2025 NFL Draft fit for New England.
Davis has terrific size at 6-foot-4, 195 pounds and is considered one of the most dynamic defensive back prospects in the country this year.
The 20-year-old arrived at Arizona in 2022 but had a very limited role in his debut campaign, logging seven tackles and a fumble recovery.
The following year, Davis broke out, registering 25 tackles, an interception and 15 passes defended while establishing himself as one of the better coverage corners in college football.
Through two games in 2024, Davis has recorded seven tackles.
Given that Gonzalez himself stands a solid 6-foot-1, the Pats would have one of the most physically imposing cornerback duos in football if they add Davis.
The potential pairing would make life incredibly difficult for opposing wide receivers and would be able to consistently challenge them for jump balls while also being very effective in press coverage.
Defense is certainly not a primary area of need for the Patriots. They have much bigger holes offensively, but that does not mean they should abandon the defensive side of the ball entirely.
If New England does opt to place some emphasis on improving the defense in the draft, Davis would represent a terrific option.
The Pats have gotten off to a surprising start in 2024, upsetting the Cincinnati Bengals on the road to open the regular season. Their defense was tremendous in the effort, holding the high-powered Bengals offense to just 10 points.
The Patriots will look to continue their impressive play when they host the Seattle Seahawks in their home opener next Sunday.
