Analyst: Patriots QB Avoids Major What-If
Jacoby Brissett was able to lead the New England Patriots to a big-time win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. While he didn't put up huge numbers, he did the job that was asked of him.
New head coach Jerod Mayo made it clear after the game that the Patriots are going to be a run-first offense. They are going to take an old-school approach of playing smashmouth football against opposing defenses.
With that approach, one NFL analyst spoke out with a bold take about the team's quarterback situation.
Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer spoke out about New England's offense. He believes that the way they played gives hope that the team's offensive style could support rookie quarterback Drake Maye this season.
“I do think today gave you some hope this could be a team that could support a rookie QB."
Breer did state that he thinks the Patriots' offense could allow Maye to play right now. However, he also thinks that there's a chance that it will also keep him on the bench.
Why would a system that would support Maye actually keep him from playing?
Quite simply, if New England keeps winning with Brissett on the field, they may not replace him. If Brissett can win games, Maye may have to wait his turn until the 2025 season.
It will be interesting to monitor the quarterback situation and follow along with what the Patriots choose to do. Starting off the new era of football under Mayo with a win was huge, but the new era won't fully begin until Maye is on the field as the starting quarterback.
All of that being said, it still seems likely that New England will give the starting job to Maye at some point this year. Drafting him at No. 3 and not playing him at all as a rookie is not a strategy that most teams would employ.
However, if they keep winning, there will be no need to make major changes if they choose to go that route.
