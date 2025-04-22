Patriots Should Steer Clear of This WR Trade
The New England Patriots had the worst receiving corps in the NFL this past season, but there was one bright spot at the position: Kayshon Boutte.
Not that Boutte was a world beater or anything, but he did manage to catch 43 passes for 589 yards and three touchdowns, displaying big-play potential and seeming to develop a pretty solid rapport with quarterback Drake Maye.
Taking that into consideration, you would think that the Patriots would want Boutte to be a part of their wide receiver rotation heading into 2025, but ESPN's Adam Schefter has listed the 22-year-old among a handful of "expendable" players before the NFL Draft.
Now, Schefter did not necessarily say that New England was looking to move Boutte, but that he could represent a potential trade piece under certain circumstances.
Here's the thing: the Pats signed both Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency, and they are expected to select another wide out in the NFL Draft. As a result, the Patriots' depth chart at receiver may end up pretty full next season, which means a shakeup could be coming.
That being said, it seems more likely that New England would look to move someone like veteran Kendrick Bourne rather than a young, ascending player like Boutte.
Boutte, who played his collegiate football career at LSU, was selected by the Pats in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He only logged a pair of catches during his rookie campaign, but obviously saw considerably more use during his sophomore season.
The New Iberia, LA native spent three years at LSU, accumulating 131 receptions for 1,781 yards and 16 scores throughout his tenure in Baton Rouge. It would probably serve the Patriots well to hold onto him, especially considering that Maye became very comfortable with him as 2024 progressed.
Boutte is one of the only young receivers on New England's roster who has demonstrated any promise. Unless the Pats can somehow land a Day 2 pick for him (which they won't), they should absolutely steer clear of trading him.
