Patriots WR Stefon Diggs In Attendance At OTAs
New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is in attendance for the team's voluntary OTAs. This comes after the All-Pro was seen in a viral video on a boat with several women last week while the team began OTAs. In the video, Diggs was seen passing a bag containing a pink substance to one of the women. In the wake of the video, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about the incident.
"It’s something that we’re aware of," Vrabel said. "And obviously we want to make great decisions on and off the field. And we’re hoping with our time here on the field today and that when we don’t have a script and we’re on the call periods that we’re making great decisions. And so the message will be the same for all our players, that we’re trying to make great decisions. And any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club."
The Patriots signed Diggs after the first wave of free agency had come and gone. Considering the Patriots' corps of weapons, Diggs is expected to the No. 1 target for Drake Maye. New England also drafted Kyle Williams out of Washington State, but Diggs is by far the most proven veteran wideout on the roster. With that said, there were already questions surrounding the former All-Pro, as he is coming off a torn ACL he suffered midway through his lone season with the Houston Texans.
With the injury concern, combined with all the noise already surrounding the somewhat polarizing wide receiver, some are worried that he may be more trouble than what he's worth at this stage in his career. if he goes out and has a tremendous season, though, this whole thing will be forgotten about in due time.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!