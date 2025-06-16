Patriots' Offseason Move Named One of NFL's Riskiest
The New England Patriots entered the offseason with more cap room than any team in the NFL, and they certainly flexed those financial muscles in free agency.
While the Patriots dedicated most of the funds they spent on the defensive side of the ball, they also made some much-needed additions offensively, which included signing wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
New England handed Diggs a three-year, $69 million contract, although it handed him only $26 million in guaranteed money. It's not surprising that the deal is laced with incentives given the fact that the 31-year-old is coming off of a torn ACL, but the Pats are still betting on Diggs, nonetheless.
In fact, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox thinks the Patriots' decision to sign Diggs to a lucrative multi-year deal is one of the riskiest decisions of the offseason.
"If Diggs cannot regain his Pro Bowl form, he could become a pricey bust for the Patriots," Knox wrote. "New England isn't expected to be playoff-relevant in 2025 — which may be why it needed to spend so lavishly to attract an aging, injured receiver. However, helping Maye develop into a capable NFL starter will be a very important goal. If he can't show growth in Year 2, it could lead to some serious questions entering Year 3."
Diggs played eight games for the Houston Texans before suffering his injury in 2024, catching 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns. He had previously made four straight Pro Bowl appearances with the Buffalo Bills, but he was even beginning to show some signs of decline during his final year with the Bills.
The Pats were in desperate need of receiving help after a brutal 2024 season, so you can understand why they decided to snatch Diggs. But there is no question that there is considerable risk involved here, especially with limited proven depth behind him.
