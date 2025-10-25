Patriots WR Stresses Importance of Protecting Home Field
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the late, great Francis Albert Sinatra once crooned, “It’s very nice to go traveling, but it oh, so much nicer to come home.” While most would agree with the aforementioned “Chairman of the Board” in most circumstances, the 2025 New England Patriots (5-2) have actually found more comfort away from the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium in their hometown of Foxborough, Mass.
Through the first seven games of the season, the Pats are 4-0 on the road, as opposed to 1-2 at home.
For veteran receiver Stefon Diggs, the Pats' impending Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns is the ideal time to change the narrative and “protect the house” in southern New England.
“We’ve been road warriors for weeks now,” Diggs told reporters earlier this week. “We have to get in front of our home crowd and give them something to be proud of … You’re playing for that name on the back of your jersey and the front of your jersey.”
Though the Pats actually began their current four-game winning streak with a home victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 4, the Pats have earned three straight wins away from their home turf. From their upset victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, to a gritty win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, to their 31-13 pounding of the Tennessee Titans, the Patriots have seemingly found their stride entering the season’s most-crucial stretch.
Still, with four of their next six games taking place at Gillette Stadium, a battle-tested veteran such as Diggs knows that the Patriots must build upon their momentum by taking care of business at home — starting with this weekend’s showdown with the Browns.
“Building that energy at home is going to be huge going into the latter part of the season,” Diggs added. “Trying to stack some wins here is going to be huge for us.”
Can the Patriots turn ‘road warrior’ Grit into Success at Home?
Given Diggs’ abilities, as well as his experience, the young Patriots would be smart to put his words into action. On the season, the two-time All-Pro leads New England’s receivers with 39 catches for 456 yards. His sure hands, ability to accelerate and precision route-running provide the team with a talent which has eluded them in recent seasons. While quarterback Drake Maye has become quite proficient in spreading the ball throughout his stable of pass-catchers, Diggs continues to be his favorite target against both zone concepts, or when matched in man coverage opposite cornerbacks.
Beyond bringing an upgrade in talent, Diggs is also providing a veteran presence to an otherwise young receivers room. Never shy of being vocal on the sideline during as a member of the Buffalo Bills, he was also voted a captain in his first year with the Houston Texans last season. Though he may not be carrying that distinction this season with New England, he is content to lead by example. Diggs has already demonstrated his physical toughness and resilience by returning in nearly-record time from a torn ACL suffered in October 2024. He also maturely navigated the often troubled waters of off-field controversy earlier this summer when some questioned his actions during a mid-summer boat party.
Still, Diggs’ commitment to his team and to winning have never faltered. That type of determination should serve as an example for head coach Mike Vrabel’s squad as they attempt to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2021. Although the team has been far from dominant at home [15-27 since Oct. 2020] in recent memory, they must harness their inner “road warrior” mentality and channel it into success at home in Foxborough.
Should they be successful in doing so, the Patriots may want to incorporate the rally cry of the legendary pro wrestling tag team for which Diggs named them into their run for playoffs …
”Ohhh …what a rush” it could be this weekend at Gillette Stadium.
