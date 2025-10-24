Super Bowl Champion DT Retires with Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — Former New England Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy made several stops throughout his 13 seasons in the NFL. However, when it was time to call it a career, the Las Vegas, Nevada native chose to make it official in the only place he truly considered to be “home.”
Guy, who spent seven of his seasons as a key member of former head coach Bill Belichick’s defense, signed a ceremonial one-day contract with the club, allowing him to retire as a Patriot. Joined by his daughter Adriana, and his father Michael, Guy accepted the symbolic deal, presented to him by executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf, officially marking Oct. 24, 2025 as the final day of his NFL career.
“I wanted to retire in New England because New England was my home,” Guy told reporters in attendance at Gillette Stadium. “They brought me in and they watered me. They let me grow. They made sure I would be the pinnacle of what I needed to be.”
Guy first joined the team as a free agent in 2017. During his tenure in Foxborough, he appeared in a combined 118 regular season and playoff games for New England. During his time in a Pats uniform, he earned 379 total tackles (22, for loss) 10.5 sacks, four quarterback hits, four fumble recoveries and one interception.
Guy earned a championship rings with the Pats, helping them to their 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. At the time of his exit following the 2023 season, he was the longest-tenured member of the Patriots defense. For his efforts, he was selected to the New England Patriots All-2010s Team.
Guy was also a valuable presence both on and off the field. The Arizona State product was voted to Patriots 2010s All-Decade Team and was named a team captain in 2020. He won the Ron Burton Community Service Award in 2021 and was the Patriots nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2022.
Lawrence Guy Proves: “Once a Patriots, Always a Patriot.”
While Guy’s announcement remained reverent toward his time with New England, as well as to family friends and teammates most responsible for his success, the former Patriot had some encouraging words for Pats Nation — as they watch their new generation of Patriots, under head coach Mike Vrabel, attempt to write their own chapter of success in franchise folklore.
"You can see a chemistry,” Guy said via Patriots.com in response to spending time with the team. “You can see every last person doing it for the person next to them, and you can just see the communication and the joyfulness you're having. When you're able to have that joyfulness on the field and on the sideline, you can see how the team is going to build."
In addition to his seven seasons with the Patriots, Guy also played three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, two with the San Diego Chargers and Indianapolis Colts respectively, and one with the Cincinnati Bengals. He concluded his career having compiled 509 total tackles, 39 tackles-for-loss, 63 quarterback hits, 17 sacks, nine pass-deflections, six fumble recoveries and one interception.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!