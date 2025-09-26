Patriots Still Working Towards Building Identity
The New England Patriots are just three games into the Mike Vrabel era and the team is still figuring out how to coexist with one another.
Vrabel has rubbed off on the team, but the Patriots are still trying to figure out what their identity is and how to build upon it.
"Well, I think by building, doing things the right way and believing in what it is that we feel like is an identity, that hopefully that will take care of it," Vrabel said.
"I mean, I think the more that you put yourself in close games, the more that you put yourselves in those situations, that you have to be able to have some favorable outcomes. You have to be able to respond, you have to be able to get stops in the red zone, or you have to be able to take care of the football, or you have to be able to produce some explosive gains in the return phase. All those things that are critical, I think it kind of just comes hand in hand with it. We try to point them out as often as we possibly can."
The Patriots have been in three close games so far this season, but only have one win to show for it. It is going to take time for young teams like the Pats to figure out how to win, but they are in the learning process of that this season.
Vrabel needs time to get a feel of his players and he gains a greater understanding of them as each week goes by. The more comfortable Vrabel gets with this Patriots roster, the better positions he will put them in to win games.
Considering the fact that there is a world not too far from this one where the Pats could be 3-0, Vrabel is doing a good job so far. He's only going to get better with the Patriots, but they need to continue making progress in figuring out their identity and brand in order to win football games.
