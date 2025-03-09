Patriots Could Swing Big Trade for Raiders Weapon
The New England Patriots need to find a way to get some weapons for quarterback Drake Maye this offseason, but the problem is that their options in free agency are rather slim.
Tee Higgins has been franchise tagged by the Cincinnati Bengals, leaving Chris Godwin and not a whole lot else when it comes to top-level wide receiver talent on the open market.
As a result, the Patriots may need to pursue a trade, and a reunion with an old friend may be possible in that scenario.
Phil Perry of NBC Sports has reported that New England could ultimately pursue a trade for Las Vegas Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers, who spent the first four years of his career with the Pats.
"Industry sources believe a former McDaniels pupil in both New England and Las Vegas, Jakobi Meyers, could also be an option via trade," Perry wrote. "He's going into the final year of his deal with the Raiders."
Meyers is coming off of a terrific 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 87 receptions for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns.
The 28-year-old, who played his collegiate football at North Carolina State, went undrafted but landed with the Patriots in 2019. He put together a few impressive seasons in Foxborough, finishing with over 800 yards twice.
Unfortunately for New England, though, the Raiders are in dire need of weapons themselves, and it doesn't seem incredibly likely that they will be moving Meyers at this point.
Las Vegas just swung a trade for Geno Smith, so if anything, the Raiders will be looking to add playmakers; not subtract them.
Now, if the Pats make Las Vegas an offer it can't refuse for Meyers, that may change things, but it's also important to note that Meyers is not a true No. 1 receiver, and the Patriots must be careful with what they are willing to surrender in order to acquire him.
