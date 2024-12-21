Patriots Tabbed Best Fit for Penn State Star
The New England Patriots are clearly in more need of offensive help than anything else, but that doesn't mean they don't require any assistance on the defensive side of the ball at all.
More specifically, the Patriots are in need of a pass rusher, especially after trading away Matthew Judon shortly before the start of the regular season.
New England is slated to have ample cap space heading into the offseason, so it can always sign a pass rusher in free agency, but it can also look toward the NFL Draft.
Not surprisingly, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski has tabbed the Pats as the best fit for Penn State Nittany Lions edge rusher Abdul Carter.
"Obviously, an elite pass-rusher is almost always one of the first prospects off the board in any draft class. For 2025, Penn State's Abdul Carter has slowly worked his way into that standing," Sobleski wrote. " ... By the end of the season, Carter terrorized opponents with a lightning-quick first step, ability to bend the edge and closing speed to secure sacks."
Carter has been thoroughly dominant at Penn State this season, racking up 60 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and a couple of forced fumbles.
The 20-year-old began arrived at Happy Valley in 2022 and immediately made an impact, registering 56 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He then finished with 48 stops, six tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 2023.
The Patriots have amassed a grand total of just 27 sacks this season, so they absolutely need to add more players who can get to opposing quarterbacks.
Right now, New England's only dependable pass rusher is Keion White, and even he has tallied only five sacks on the year.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!