Patriots Free Agent Target Already Endorses Mike Vrabel
To start their NFL offseason, the New England Patriots made a coaching change. They moved on from Jerod Mayo and brought in Mike Vrabel to replace him.
Already, that move is being called a massive upgrade for the Patriots by most.
Vrabel has a proven head coaching track record. He is known as a franchise builder from the work he did with the Tennessee Titans. New England is hoping he can do the same and help lead the proud franchise back to Super Bowl contention.
Now, the Patriots will focus on adding more talent to the roster as the offseason gets underway.
While there are many needs, the quarterback position will be interesting to watch. Drake Maye is the obvious long-term franchise signal caller, but the backup role could see some movement.
Joe Milton III is receiving a lot of trade speculation after his impressive performance in the season finale. If he is moved, New England would need a new backup behind him.
One potential option could be Cleveland Browns free agent quarterback Jameis Winston.
With that being said, Winston has already given Vrabel his endorsement and is clearly a fan of what the new head coach will bring to the Patriots.
"I know that your team is gonna be disciplined. I know that your team is gonna be tough ... I know he's gonna bring back that Patriot way," Winston said.
Winston could be a perfect fit for New England this offseason depending on other decisions. He could come in and be ready to step in if Maye is ever forced off the field.
During the 2024 season with the Browns, Winston received quite a bit of playing time. Deshaun Watson went down with a torn Achilles, which opened the door for Winston to become the starter.
In 12 games played, he completed 61.1 percent of his pass attempts for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also scored a touchdown on the ground.
Not only would Winston be able to play if called upon, he is a very well liked player in the locker room.
There is no guarantee that the Patriots will have interest in Winston this offseason. However, if they're looking for a new backup, he would be well worth signing.
