Patriots DC Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer
New England Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
This latest development comes in the midst of Williams having taken time off from the Patriots due to health concerns and was undergoing tests. It has now been revealed that Williams is in the process of treatment, meeting with specialists and is also figuring out the best plan to get back to better health.
Williams has served as one of new head coach Mike Vrabel's closest aids for years.
"Due to some unforseen, ongoings here with Terrell, Terrell William is going to be away for the next few days," Vrabel first said of Williams' absence. "It's nothing related to the incident from March but it was something that just came up. We will have to run some more tests and we think it's best and I think its best that he focus on that and we prepare for Miami with what we've been doing."
The DC joined Vrabel’s coaching staff with the Tennessee Titans back in 2018 as the defensive line coach and worked his way up to assistant head coach in 2023. During the 2024 season, when Vrabel was in between head coaching jobs, Williams served as the Detroit Lions’ run game coordinator and D-line coach before reuniting with Vrabel in New England.
Williams is 51 years old and previously collapsed during practice on Aug. 4 due to what the team said was dehydration.
"I think Terrell is in good spirits,” Vrabel has since told reporters at Gillette Stadium. “I appreciate you all [the media] asking … Terrell will be around. I don't quite fully know in what capacity, but he will be around and involved, so we'll continue to just make sure there is a good plan for everything that happens, just like we always have been. Thank you for asking."
Inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr has since been calling the plays and will likely continue to do so. News first broke on Sept. 10 — ahead of play against the Miami Dolphins — that Williams was taking time away from the franchise, and he most recently also missed the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It has not yet been revealed to the public where Williams is being treated.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!