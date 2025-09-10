DC Terrell Williams Taking Time Away from Patriots
For at least a few days, New England Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams will be away from the team.
Williams has served as one of new head coach Mike Vrabel's closest aids for years. The DC previously spent time away from the Patriots this spring in order to address a health concern; however Vrabel did disclose that the current matter is not related to the previous issue. Instead, Williams will undergo further tests for an unspecified issue.
The news was shared by Vrabel at his Wednesday media availability ahead of Sunday's Week 2 game at the Miami Dolphins.
"Due to some unforseen, ongoings here with Terrell, Terrell William is going to be away for the next few days," Vrabel said. "It's nothing related to the incident from March but it was something that just came up. We will have to run some more tests and we think it's best and I think its best that he focus on that and we prepare for Miami with what we've been doing."
Williams is 51 years old and previously collapsed during practice on Aug. 4 due to what the team said was dehydration.
"No, I don’t want to get into that right now. It’s really irrelevant. I’m not dealing with that anymore, so we’ve kind of moved on,” Williams previously said on the former incident. “I know people were worried about what happened on the field, and really, I was dehydrated. That could happen to you, so drink water. That’s what you learn from that. But I feel great.”
It's being reported that the Pats' insider linebackers coach — Zac Kuhr — will be taking on a larger role in Williams' absence. Kuhr previously filled in for Williams over the summer.
However, Vrabel said he would wait to disclose who gets the play-calling duties later in the week.
Williams joined Vrabel’s coaching staff with the Tennessee Titans back in 2018 as the defensive line coach and worked his way up to assistant head coach in 2023. During the 2024 season, when Vrabel was in between head coaching jobs, Williams served as the Detroit Lions’ run game coordinator and D-line coach before reuniting with Vrabel in New England.
This news comes in the midst of the Patriots defense allowing nine passes of 20 or more yards in the 20-13 season-opening loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Williams' absence follows the questionable status of Christian Gonzalez — the cornerback has not practiced since July 28 and is not expected to practice Wednesday.
