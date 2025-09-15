Patriots Mike Vrabel Gives Update on DC Terrell Williams
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As New England Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams currently takes some time away from the team, head coach Mike Vrabel has provided a previously-promised update on his status.
Less than 24 hours removed from the Pats’ 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 2, Vrabel revealed that he expects Williams to be back with the team in time to start their preparation for hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3.
"I think Terrell is in good spirits,” Vrabel told reporters at Gillette Stadium on Monday. “I appreciate you all [the media] asking … Terrell will be around. I don't quite fully know in what capacity, but he will be around and involved, so we'll continue to just make sure there is a good plan for everything that happens, just like we always have been. Thank you for asking."
Williams suffered what he deemed to be an “eye-opening medical situation” earlier this year, The 51-year-old remained at his home in Detroit per physician’s orders, as Kuhr, Vrabel, Patriots rookies and roster hopefuls took the practice fields during offseason workouts. Though Williams returned to the field for the Patriots at the start of training camp, he was forced to leave practice in late August due to dehydration.
While New England was able to earn the exciting victory on Sunday, they has their share of ups and downs against a versatile, high-octane Miami offense. Dolphins’ quarterback Tagovailoa found a great deal of success against the Patriots cover two zones. When the Pats attempted to play man coverage, receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle found room to get separation and make plays. When most needed, the Patriots defense was nearly unable to stop Tagovailoa and Achane on a connection for a would-be game winning touchdown. Though the Dolphins rusher was unable to remain in bounds, New England’s defensive breakdowns in the clutch should continue to be a concern for the team moving forward — as evidenced by Vrabel’s postgame comments.
“We had some good plays, and we had some plays we would like to have back,” Vrabel said. ”Again, a lot of it, as long as the operation is good, there’s no perfect play. There’s good [play] calls. There’s no perfect call. It’s about getting it in there. The players understand it, and we’ve made adjustments to the things that they’re doing, and that gives them a chance to succeed.”
Kuhr joined the Patriots this offseason, after serving as a defensive assistant with the New York Giants in 2024. Prior to his arrival in East Rutherford, he was an assistant inside linebackers coach with the Tennessee Titans from 2021 to 2023, serving on Vrabel’s staff.
Prior to his time with the Titans, Kuhr had served as an offensive coordinator at Texas State. His earned his first coaching role in 2011 at Ohio State, when Vrabel was an assistant coach with the Buckeyes.
The Patriots hired Williams as their new defensive coordinator in late January, shortly after Vrabel was named head coach. The two have a longstanding working relationship, having coached together with the Tennessee Titans when Williams served as Vrabel’s defensive line coach and his assistant head coach in 2023.
In 2024, his only season with the Detroit Lions, Williams coached the fourth-best defense in the NFL when it came to run success rate at 36.1. In turn, his presence should help to resurrect a Patriots run game which had fallen far and fast last year. Combined with his aggressive, physical approach to front-seven pressure, he has the experience to have the Pats defense showing marked improvement in 2025.
Accordingly, New England appears confident that Kuhr has both the experience and ability to keep the ship sailing in the right direction until Williams returns.
