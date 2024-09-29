Former Patriots' Tom Brady Responds to Baker Mayfield Claim
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield threw some unintentional shade at former New England Patriots and Buccaneers legend Tom Brady.
Ahead of this week's game, a quote from Mayfield was revealed. He stated that Tampa Bay wanted him to come in and bring back the joy and fun of football from those who may have lost it.
Of course, Brady was the quarterback for the Buccaneers before Mayfield was brought in. That insinuated that Brady had sucked the fun and joy out of the game for the team.
"They wanted me to come in, be myself, bring the joy back to football for guys who weren't having as much fun."
Brady, who happens to be calling the game, addressed the quote. He had a few things to say about Mayfield's revelation.
“I thought stressful was not having Super Bowl rings.”
In addition to that short and sweet comment, Brady mentioned that if he wanted to have fun, he would go to Disney. Instead, he focused on football being a serious job.
Clearly, Brady approached things the right way. He won seven Super Bowls throughout his NFL career and is considered the best to ever play the quarterback position.
Mayfield certainly has brought a new energy to Tampa Bay. He has become the team's new franchise quarterback and has the Buccaneers looking like a potential playoff contender this year.
Having Brady head back to Tampa Bay and call a game has brought unexpected football entertainment. Some teammates have not loved Brady's approach. He expected perfection and excellence.
No matter how players may have felt about him, Brady is right. Not having Super Bowls is much more stressful than simply going out and having fun and not winning. At least, that's the case for serious competitive football players.
It will be interesting to see how Mayfield and the Buccaneers fare throughout the rest of the season. They're certainly playing at a high level to begin the year.
