Patriots Legends' Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Join Flag Football Tournament
If you thought Tom Brady was 100% done with playing football, you were wrong.
In a way, Brady is coming out of retirement. It was announced Monday evening that the Patriots' legend will be participating in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. The event is a competitive flag football tournament taking place during Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia in March of 2026. He will be joined by fellow Patrots alum, Rob Gronkowski.
This will be Brady's first time playing on a football field since his retirement three years ago — on Feb. 1, 2023.
Brady retired from the NFL after 23 seasons of hard work.
The legendary quarterback took over as the Patriots' full-time starter during his second NFL season after famously being a late, sixth round pick of the 2000 NFL Draft (pick No. 199). Brady instantly made an impact, as he retired heavily decorated as a seven-time Super Bowl champion, three-time NFL MVP, five-time Super Bowl MVP, two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, three-time first-team All-Pro honoree, three-time second-team All-Pro, 15-time Pro Bowler and 2009 Comeback Player of the Year winner.
His participation in the March 21, 2026 event comes before Brady will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2028. Brady is currently a NFL analyst for Fox Sports and will be 48 years old at the time of the event.
As previously mentioned, Brady will be joined at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic by former Patriots' tight end Gronkowski — who will be 12 years younger than Brady at the upcoming flag football event.
"Gronk" previously retired in 2019 following nine years of action with the Pats but returned to join Brady in Tampa Bay for another shot at a Super Bowl in 2020. Gronk's actual retirement announcement came in June of 2022.
The tight end concluded his time in the league with 21 catches, 9,286 yards, and 92 touchdowns across 11 seasons of play. Gronk also won four Super Bowls, was named to the All-Pro team four times, and was selected to the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.
Brady and Gronk have not publicly played together since Feb. 7, 2021, which was when the Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV.
