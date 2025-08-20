Rob Gronkowski Plans To Retire With Patriots
After last suiting up for the New England Patriots in 2019, and then two productive seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski has been out of the NFL for a couple of years.
On Tuesday, he made some comments sure to make Patriots fans smile.
Gronkowski was back in Boston this week for the grand opening of the "Gronk Playground," and spoke to reporters about the meaning behind the playground and his plans to potentially sign a one-day contract with the Patriots.
Robert Kraft and Massachusetts governor Maura Healey were also in attendance, and during the ceremony, Susan Hurley — the founder of CharityTeams who also helps Gronkowski run his charities — urged the Patriots owner to sign Gronkowski to a one-day contract so the former tight end could officially retire from the NFL as a member of the New England Patriots.
"I like that a lot. The reason we're really going to do that is because of Susan Hurley. She wants to see that happen and has been dreaming about it happening for a while," Gronkowski said. "RKK (Patriots owner Robert Kraft) gave her a thumbs up and we're going to make it happen in the future. It's going to be a special moment. Come back for a day, a weekend, whatever it is we'll make it happen."
Hurley — a former Patriots cheerleader who's battling stage four cancer — spoke at the event and asked Kraft for help with the special request.
"This generous gift of $1.8 million shows [Gronkowski's] deep connection to New England and proves that his heart will be forever in Foxboro. And I'm going out on a limb here. Now can we just make it official and sign him for a day so he can retire as a Patriot," Hurley said.
Kraft responded with a thumbs up.
It was an emotional scene along the Charles River, where the playground opened up. When Hurley introduced Gronkowski to speak, he became visibly emotional. It took him a bit to gather his emotions.
"I can't thank her enough for being there from day one," Gronkowski said. "She is fighting right now for her life. The resiliency she has shown, not letting the sickness and disease she is fighting to knock her down. To hear her kind words was definitely emotional and tearful."
Gronkowski is soon to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible next year, joining longtime teammates Tom Brady and Julian Edelman inside the Hall. While Gronkowski might now have a giant statue that resides at Gillette Stadium like Brady, he has his own playground just under 30 miles away.
"Susan, you got us to the other side with this playground and we are thankful for you," Gronkowski said. "It wont just be my legacy carried here in the city of Boston forever, it will be yours as well."
