Patriots Defense Still Struggling in Key Area
While the New England Patriots managed to get their first win of the 2025 season against the Miami Dolphins, the game was not without error for them.
The Patriots' new head coach Mike Vrabel captured his first win at the helm with a 33-27 over the Dolphins in a Sunday afternoon matchup at Hard Rock Stadium. While the Patriots' six-point victory is certainly a step in the right direction, it was not without its missteps for New England.
Obviously — the game was not without its positives as the Pats still managed to claim the victory despite Miami recording 25 more total yards throughout the game.
But, Patriots kicker Andres Borregales did miss his first two extra point attempts in addition to missing a field goal during the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Perhaps – though — who gave the Patriots the most trouble was Miami running back De'Von Achane. Achane led the Dolphins in rushing yards with 30 across 11 carries. And while recording 30 yards on the ground in the grand scheme of things isn't all that, Achane still managed to show off his speed and power while bringing in eight of 10 targets for 92 yards and a touchdown.
His touchdown came with around 30 seconds remaining of the second quarter after he caught a pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and ran for 29-yards.
It's also important to not overlook the fact that the result of the game could have been entirely different had the former Texas A&M player's touchdown in the fourth quarter not been overturned.
Achane, who is only 23 years old, was drafted by Miami as the No. 84 overall pick in the 2023 draft. His 2024 season saw him post 907 yards and six touchdowns across 203 carries.
The 5'9", 191 pound running back made headlines from his college years when the Aggies upset the then-No. 1 University of Alabama in 2021; during this game, Achane returned a kickoff for a 96-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
NFL Fans React to Devon Achane
While he's not by any means new to the league, NFL fans were commenting on Achane's skill throughout the matchup against the Patriots.
"Devon Achane is saving the job of every single Dolphins player and coach today," said one account on X.
"Take 10% out of everyone’s checks and give it to Devon Achane," another fan said.
In short — yes, the Patriots got the win, but at the end of the day one of the most talked about players of the game was still a Miami Dolphin.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!