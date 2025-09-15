Young Patriots Defender Comes Up Big in Week 2 Win
According to hybrid defender Marte Mapu, the New England Patriots played a lot of Sunday's win with a mix of two, three and four safeties in the game. The third-year player, who moved from safety to linebacker this offseason, spent time all over the field for the Patriots.
His biggest play: A game-changing interception off of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa that eventually led to the 33-27 barn-burning win for New England. Speaking to reporters postgame, Mapu discussed what he say on his third-career pick, and first of the new season.
"Just reading the quarterback's eyes," Mapu said, confirming he was playing zone robber in the middle of the field. "How the play played out, it's just allowed me to do that."
It was a solid showing for Mapu -- who's had some up and down moments during his career with the Patriots thus far. Mike Vrabel. his third head coach in as many years, praised Mapu following the win.
"Your best players have to play good if you want to win in this league," Vrabel said. "Again, talking about Te, our punt team has improved and he's our (punt protector), and he takes a lot of pride in that. He stays into every meeting. He's into it. He plays the show team, and he's ready for his opportunity. He went in there and made a play, made a huge play, so I was proud of him."
Mapu returned the favor, saying how important it was for this team to finally win a game for the new coaching regime. Even though defensive coordinator Terrell Williams was away from the team after dealing through some off-the-field issues, inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr stepped in and called the defensive plays.
This win is a step in the right direction, Mapu claimed.
"I think it's important just because how early it is in the season, we weren't able to start this new regime off with a win," Mapu said. "So I think this does a lot for our identity and our character as a football team, being able to grind it out all the way to the end and ultimately, do whatever we have to do to come out with the win. So I think it does a lot for us there but we got to keep winning."
Mapu downplayed his interception after the game and though he adds Tagovailoa's name to the illustrious lists of players he's picked off since 2023 (Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen), he credited his teammates for the momentum-swinging play on Sunday.
" If we were losing by a lot and I got that pick, it wouldn't matter; if we're winning by a lot and I got that pick, it wouldn't matter," Mapu said. "So for everybody to do their one part, come up with one play at a time, it just ended up being my moment at that point in time. But they're a great football team, and I mean we just came out to win."
