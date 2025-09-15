Patriots RB Runs Wild in Win Over Dolphins
The first week wasn't the best performance from Rhamondre Stevenson and the rest of the New England Patriots running backs. One Sunday later, the fifth-year rusher flipped the script.
Stevenson ran like a madman against the Miami Dolphins, carrying the ball 11 times for 54 yards. Once the team reverted to the passing game, Stevenson still excelled. He was targeted five times, catching all five passes and being on the backend of one of the biggest plays of the game.
In the second half, Stevenson took a wheel route from Drake Maye and rumbled 55 yards down to field to set himself up deep into Dolphins territory. The long play, which resulted in the longest passing play of Maye's young career, was the precursor for Maye's eventual rushing score.
"It was a dog fight," Stevenson said postgame. "We went in knowing it was going to be. It's just being relentless, playing four quarters and coming out with the dub is huge for us."
The rushing attack was minimal in the Patriots' loss to Las Vegas last week. It was hard for Stevenson to get situated with the ball in his hands. Once it does happen, like it did in Miami, good things happen.
"He's athletic with the ball in his hands. He makes good catches. He drops, steps, and goes. He turns second-and-15 into third-and-3, and those are critical when you can do that and not end up in third-and-8," head coach Mike Vrabel said about his running back. "Excited for him. Just really excited that he could have a real impact on this football game for us throughout the entire day."
It wasn't just Stevenson. Rookie TreVeyon Henderson ran well, and veteran Antonio Gibson changed the complexion with his game-winning kick return touchdown. It was Stevenson's ground and pound running that mowed down the depleted defensive line of the Dolphins.
"I got a little tired, I ain't gonna lie," Stevenson laughed. "But I think that's a play, me, all the running backs and Drake and all the quarterbacks have been working on all offseason and just dialing that up. So I was excited to be in the game when they called it and make a play."
"We throw those kind of routes all the time in practice," Maye added postgame. "We work on them. I've thrown them to him after practice, working on them, catching them over the shoulder. I thought I overthrew it at first, and he made a great play – scored on it. I thought all three backs made a big impact today. Those guys up front blocked hard."
Now the Patriots -- sitting at 1-1 and in second place in the AFC East -- have earned the first win of the Vrabel era. After years of struggling with numerous head coaches, Stevenson is happy about the trajectory of this team. He also suffered a major loss this offseason, losing his father during the summer.
According to Stevenson, he made his father proud.
"It feels great," Stevenson said. "Like you said, it's been tough. Been tough on me for the last couple of months, but just putting my best foot forward and just know what my Pops would want me to do. He probably would have loved this game, so just remembering that and just remembering the things he would say and just keep going. Yeah, I think he'll be proud of today."
