Patriots’ Tom Brady Takes Shot at Peyton Manning During Broadcast
The rivalry between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning was one of the best that football fans have ever been able to watch. There was no love when the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts played each other.
At the time, fans of each team brutally hated the other team. Now, they look back on those matchups with a lot of great memories. However, there is still a rivalry brewing between Brady and Manning.
Brady's rivalry with Manning continues on even after he joined the Denver Broncos.
During Brady's latest broadcast of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions game, he took a shot at Manning. It was a subtle shot, but a shot nonetheless.
During the game, multiple offensive pass interference calls were made on the Lions. After one of them, Brady made a point to bring up Manning.
"Over the years they've gotten really tight on calling those pick plays. Any remote contact draws a flag. I saw Peyton Manning when he threw 55 touchdowns, there were more pick plays in that offense than in the history of NFL football. Since then they've been cracking down," Brady said.
That comment brought a lot of smiles to the faces of Patriots fans. Seeing Brady keeping the rivalry alive is an awesome thing.
Brady has revealed quite a few things and made some hilarious comments throughout the first six weeks of the NFL season. Being able to watch him in the broadcasting booth has helped fans get to know him even more.
While he may not be the quarterback in New England anymore, the love for Brady will never leave the fan base or franchise. Many fans just wish they could watch Brady play one more game for the Patriots.
With that being said, there is also a lot of excitement surrounding the new quarterback in town. Drake Maye is fresh off of a starting debut that saw him toss three touchdowns and look very sharp. He did throw two interceptions, but he bounced back strong from his mistakes.
New England seems like they might finally have a franchise quarterback in town. They've been searching for along-term answer since Brady left town in free agency.
It will be interesting to see what other tidbits come out during Brady's broadcasts throughout the rest of the season. We're sure to get more entertaining stories from the legendary quarterback.
