Patriots Teammate All-In on Drake Maye
The New England Patriots may not have won in Drake Maye's starting debut, but they sure have a lot of reasons to be excited with the future.
Maye showed flashes of the big-time potential that he possesses in his debut start. He had a couple of rough moments, but he bounced back strong from them and put up solid numbers.
When everything was said and done, Maye ended up completing 20 of his 33 pass attempts for 243 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also chipped in 38 yards on five carries.
Those numbers were more than expected. The offense took a huge step in the right direction with Maye leading the charge.
Not only did he put up decent numbers, he recorded them against a very good Houston Texans' defense. Even after throwing two interceptions, Maye's confidence wasn't rattled. He was also sacked three times and faced quite a bit of pressure.
At just 22 years old, he showed maturity, leadership, and confidence beyond his years.
Following the game, wide receiver DeMario Douglas spoke out boldly about his new starting quarterback. He very clearly supports the rookie with everything he has.
“He’s got that swag… I’ll run through a wall for him," Douglas said.
Looking ahead to the future, Maye appears likely to be the starter for the rest of the season. He took the opportunity to start and ran with it.
He showed enough to make the Patriots very comfortable with their long-term outlook at quarterback.
It will be interesting to see how Maye looks in his second start. New England will face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London next week. That game will give the young quarterback a much more friendly matchup.
Hopefully, fans will see continued development from the young signal caller. The rest of the season will be about helping him develop, along with the rest of the talent on the roster.
The Patriots are going to compete for the playoffs this season, but they're well on their way towards getting back to that level of play with their young quarterback leading the way.
