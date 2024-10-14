Cowboys Rumors Heating Up for Patriots' Bill Belichick
Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is arguably the greatest coach to ever do it in the NFL. However, after parting ways with the Patriots, he did not find another coaching job.
Instead, he has been spending the 2024 NFL campaign appearing on talk show hosts, podcasts, and some broadcasts. It has actually been great for NFL fans to get to listen to Belichick and find out more about his personality and knowledge of the game.
While he has clearly been enjoying his year off from coaching, Belichick could find his way back to a sideline as a head coach next season.
At this point in time, many believe that the Dallas Cowboys will end up being the landing spot for him.
Once again, the Cowboys have been connected to Belichick. NFL insider Jordan Schultz mentioned Dallas as a team that would have interest in Belichick if they choose to move on from Mike McCarthy.
Schultz reported that Belichick is a "really great" relationship with Jerry Jones and his family. That would be a major key to any kind of deal coming to fruition between the two sides.
Coaching the Cowboys can be a very difficult job. As has been the case for years, the Jones family is very involved in roster decisions and can be very overbearing on a head coach.
However, Jones and company are all-in when it comes to bring a Super Bowl back to Dallas. Belichick could definitely be a piece that helps turn those goals into a reality.
So far this season, it's clear that the Cowboys are not the team that Jones would like them to be. This week, they were blown out in embarrassing fashion by the Detroit Lions. Dallas ended up losing by a final score of 47-9.
Those are the kinds of losses that can get a head coach fired. McCarthy may not be close to losing his job right this second, but the team has not played up to expectations by any stretch.
All of that being said, the Belichick to the Cowboys rumors are just getting started. It seems like a very possible match, especially if Dallas fails to make a deep run in the postseason.
For New England fans, seeing Belichick cocahing the Cowboys would be a painful sight. But, it's something that they should start preparing themselves to see.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!