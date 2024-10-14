Jerod Mayo Takes Brutal Shot at Patriots Defense
The New England Patriots fell to 1-5 following their 41-21 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 6. It was a rough loss, but the offensive side of the football had a lot to be excited about.
Of course, the game was a big one for the Patriots as rookie quarterback Drake Maye made his first career start. He played very solid football and remained confident and poised despite throwing two interceptions throughout the game and being sacked four times.
That being said, the defensive side of the ball did not have many bright spots. In fact, head coach Jerod Mayo brutally called them out in his post-game press conference.
Mayo did not hold back his displeasure about how the defense played. He dropped a very bold quote that showed just how upset he was with their performance.
“You should feel like crap," Mayo said.
All game long, the Texans were able to do whatever they wanted. New England's defense had no answers and were unable to make consistent plays to get stops.
They ended up sacking C.J. Stroud two times and picking him off once, but the rest of the game they were completely dominated.
If the Patriots are going to have any kind of success this season or moving forward, the defense has to be better. Mayo is a defensive head coach and was a star defender himself. He expects much better out of the unit than they showed this week.
While there are many reasons to be disappointed with the defense, the offense finally showed signs of life.
Maye ended up completing 20 of his 33 pass attempts for 243 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. His elite arm talent was on full display and he looked the part of a future potential star.
Hopefully, New England will be able to put together a much better all-around performance next week. They will face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.
Should the defense step up and play to their potential and the offense continue playing like it did against Houston, the Patriots might just make some noise and pick up a few wins in the coming weeks.
