Patriots' Drake Maye Gets Shoutout From Super Bowl-Winning Coach
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has gotten a lot of praise this week. It was one thing for him to lead a dominant charge against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4, but to upset the Buffalo Bills on national television and showcase his resiliency, that's another.
In what was arguably the biggest game of Maye's career, the second-year quarterback went 22 of 30 for 273 yards and no turnovers. In the second half alone, he was 13 of 14. It's what many call a "clean game," as he finished with a 73.3% completion percentage and a 101.1 passer rating.
Oh, and the Patriots won 23-20.
So with all the praise showered in from the Boston media sports outlets and the national ones as well, none is more important than Super Bowl-winning head coach Jon Gruden.
Gruden, who contributes a significant amount of social media content to Barstool Sports, created one of his weekly videos praising the best players of the week. They're the ones that made him feel "NICEY."
The former Raiders and Buccaneers head coach pointed out that Maye entered Buffalo unfazed, passing for 273 yards, and noted, in his own special way, that Maye saved his best performance for late in the game.
Watch the full clip below.
Gruden would go on to praise some other quarterbacks who had themselves a game in Week 5. One of whom was Saints QB Spencer Rattler, and even former Patriots signal caller Mac Jones made it into Gruden's good graces with the incredible performance he had on Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams.
This isn't the first time Maye has gotten praise from Gruden. During his rookie year in 2024, Gruden stated that he felt Maye was going to be a good fit in New England and had all the makings of a "superstar."
It took a season (and a coaching change) for Maye to get into a rhythm for the Patriots. With a somewhat easy schedule ahead of him and the Patriots, Maye has a chance to deliver on a potential winning season and even a playoff berth, as the odds of that look pretty good right now. Time will tell on that.
If the Pats signal caller keeps it up, this may not be the last time we see him make it into Gruden's "NICEY" videos on Barstool Sports.
