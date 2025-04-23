Four DL Prospects Ravens Could Target in First Round
The Baltimore Ravens have an immediate and long-term need along their interior defensive line after losing veteran nose tackle Michael Pierce to retirement this offseason and with Travis Jones heading into the final year of his rookie contract in 2025. Two-time Pro Bowler Nnamdi Madubuike and fellow veteran Broderick Washington are the only members of the unit under contract beyond this upcoming season and they'll need reinforcements for a healthy rotation in the meantime.
Thankfully, this year's incoming class of rookies is chockfull of talented trench players, some who specialize in stuffing the run, others who are disruptive interior pass rushers and those who bring both skill sets to the table. At his pre-draft press conference last week, general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters that adding to their defensive line through the draft is "certainly a priority" this year.
With all that in mind, here is a quartet of prospects at the position who the Ravens could target in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at No. 27 overall who could reinforce their depth in the defensive trenches as a rookie and carve out a larger role as soon as next season:
Kenneth Grant, Michigan
If the massive space-eater who is a roadblock in the run game and underrated as a pass rusher somehow makes it past the Los Angeles Chargers and his former college head coach Jim Harbaugh at No. 22 overall, he'd not only be a perfect replacement for Pierce but provide a potential upgrade if he reaches his full potential. In 2024, he posted a career-high in total tackles (32), tackles for loss (seven) with five batted passes, three sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries.
Grant was the other half of the Wolverines dominant interior defensive linemen tandem. His presence commanded constant double-teams from opposing offensive lines which allowed projected top-five pick, Mason Graham, to showcase his skills as a pass rusher more often. He could have a similar symbiotic relationship with Madubuike and even the Ravens edge defenders if Baltimore was where he landed.
Derrick Harmon, Oregon
The only other time the Ravens used a first-round pick on an interior defensive lineman in franchise history also happened to be a former Duck when they landed Haloti Ngata at No. 12 overall in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He went on to be a Ring of Honor member and future Hall of Fame candidate and while those are incredibly high expectations to place on a rookie, Harmon has the potential to be the best in his entire class and be an immediate contributor. In 2024, he recorded a career-high five sacks, which was more than his previous three years at Michigan State combined and he also tied for the second-most tackles for loss on the team with a career-high 11.
Harmon's positional versatility allows him to line up anywhere along the Ravens' 3-4 defensive front including as a one-technique nose, three-technique defensive tackle and five-technique defensive end in base defense. In Baltimore, the former Big Ten standout could both replace Pierce and lighten the load of Madubuike, Washington and Jones. Since his stock has been steadily rising throughout the pre-draft process, there's a chance he comes off the board in the top 20 picks but if he falls to No. 27, there is a strong possibility that he'll end up wearing purple and black.
Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
The former five-star recruit who was the top-ranked player coming out of high school in 2022 is another prospect with the potential to be the cream of this year's crop if he can be more consistent in his play. There are times on tape where Nolen is unstoppable in his pursuit of the quarterback or ball carrier and others where he hardly makes an impact at all. Getting him to tap into that game-wrecking mode on a more regular basis is the key to him reaching his incredibly high ceiling.
As a junior in 2024, he set career highs across the board with 48 total tackles and his 6.5 sacks and 14 tackles for a loss were more than his combined career totals from his two seasons at Texas A&M. There's a more than decent chance he makes to the Ravens at No. 27 overall but there's also a compelling case to be made that he goes much earlier because he is a top-20 talent when he plays up to it.
Darius Alexander, Toledo
While the former Rocket hasn't gotten nearly as much first-round buzz as the other prospects at the position who have already been identified in this article, his disruptive potential and ideal NFL measurables at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds with 34-inch arms should not be overlooked or counted out. Alexander plays with the physicality and violent hand usage that allow him to dominate at the point of attack. He attended and stood out at the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl, a talent pool the Ravens regularly pull from and shinned at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine as well by posting the fourth-fastest time in the 40-yard dash with a 4.95 and had the third-fastest 10-yard split with a 1.72.
Alexander is coming off a senior season in which he recorded a career-high 40 total tackles, including eight for a loss, 3.5 sacks, four batted passes and a 58-yard interception return for a touchdown. In Baltimore, he can play the three or five-technique spot in the Ravens' scheme and is the most likely of the bunch featured on this list to be available for them to take at No. 27 overall or slightly trade back and still land him.
