Patriots Training Camp Notebook: Big Day for Rookies
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots continue to bask in the glow of their dominant victory over the Washington Commanders in their preseason opener, head coach Mike Vrabel led his team back to the practice fields on Sunday for their penultimate training camp session.
With a sharp eye squarely focused on joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings later this week, the Pats worked heavily in the red zone to both sharpen their skills and preserve energy for a big week ahead.
In that vein, here are some observations from New England’s final training camp practice open to the public for 2025.
Roll Call:
Christian Gonzalez, Ja’Lynn Polk, Rhamondre Stevenson, Kendrick Bourne, Josh Minkins, Elijah Ponder and Jahlani Tavai were absent from Sunday’s session.
Both Gonzalez and Davis, per Vrabel, will make the trip to Minnesota this week. While Davis is expected to practice, Gonzalez’s status is still uncertain, as Vrabel intimated that the second-team All Pro may not participate.
Patriots receiver Ja’Lynn Polk, who left Friday night’s season opener in the second quarter after an apparent injury to his right shoulder, is not expected to practice this week and will not travel to Minnesota for
Undrafted free agent Lan Larison, who played a key role in the Pats 48-18 win on Friday at Gillette Stadium, is being placed on injured reserve. As a corresponding roster move, the Pats are signing veteran running back Deneric Prince.
Linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, guard Sidy Sow and swing tackle/guard Caedan Wallace returned to practice as participants.
Quarterback Snapshot:
Starting quarterback Drake Maye found more struggle than success on Sunday — finishing the practice going 5-of-13 in 11-on-11 drills and 4-of-7 in 7-on-7s. The 22-year-old was nearly intercepted by safety Craig Woodson while attempting to find receiver Kayshon Boutte in the flat during high-red-zone reps. Maye additionally absorbed two sacks, while also fumbling a snap.
Still, the third overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft had some positive moments, connecting with Boutte, Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins on scoring strikes. He nearly capped the day with s second touchdown toss to Diggs. However, the veteran receiver dropped the pass.
Joshua Dobbs completed 8-of-11 during 11-on-11 drills, and 3-of-6 while participating in 7-on-7s. The Pats primary backup looked a bit more comfortable than Maye in Sunday’s red-zone drills, completing touchdown passes to Hollins, receiver Cole Fotheringham and the consensus “play of the day” to Efton Chism, III. Dobbs nearly had another to Chism, which was ultimately broken up by cornerback Alex Austin.
Offense Observations:
It was a big day for the Patriots rookie offensive linemen, who continue to stand out during one-on-one drills. Left tackle Will Campbell won two decisive battles with defensive end Keion White - while left guard Jared Wilson bested defensive tackles Jeremiah Pharms, Milton Williams and Khyiris Tonga. Swing lineman Marcus Bryant had a successful stand against Chiasson and fellow rookie Braydn Swinson, before leaving practice early accompanied by trainers. While there is still work to be done, the trio of Patriots’ draftees have been quite impressive, to date.
With each passing day, undrafted rookie Efton Chism, III is making it harder for Vrabel and his coaching staff to leave him on the cutting room floor at the end of the month. Chism connected with quarterback Joshua Dobbs on a contested scoring catch during red zone drills. Despite blanket coverage from cornerback Marcus Jones, Chism came down with the leaping catch while crashing to the ground. The rookie receiver’s versatility and athleticism continue to shine. When combined with his non-stop work ethic, Chism appears well-positioned to earn increased reps heading into joint practices with the Vikings.
Defense Observations:
Rookie safety Craig Woodson is carving out a significant role in New England’s defensive backfield. The California product once again aligned with the first-team defense, taking the place of veteran Kyle Dugger. Woodson nearly completed a defenisve gem with a diving, near-interception of Maye INT of Maye. Unfortunately, Woodson was unable to adequately get his arm under the pass to secure it. Like his fellow first-year-Pats on offense, Woodson possesses a maturity beyond his years. Hos versatility should secure a bright future in the Pats’ secondary.
Carlton Davis saw extended action at perimeter corner. In his first fully-padded practice, the Pats offseason free-agent acquisition broke-up a would-be touchdown pass intended for Boutte, while aligning opposite Austin and Jones in the slot.
Cornerback D.J. James left the field about midway through Sunday’s session with an apparent hamstring injury. He was spotted working with trainers, who ultimately followed him to the locker room. His status, along with Bryant, will be worth monitoring in the coming days.
Up Next:
The Patriots will return to the practice field on Monday, before traveling to Minneapolis for joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings. Both the Pats and Vikings are scheduled to play preseason game 2 on Saturday, Aug. 16 at 1:00pm ET at U.S. Bank Stadium.
