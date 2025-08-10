Patriots Sign Super Bowl Champ
FOXBORO, MA. — Just two days after seeing their running backs run rampant in their 48-18 preseason win, the New England Patriots are reportedly placing on IR and adding another one to their roster.
According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz and the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed, the Patriots have placed rookie Lan Larison on Injured Reserve and signed third-year running back Deneric Prince to a free agent contract ahead of their Sunday morning practice.
Larison, an undrafted rookie out of UC-Davis, contributed in the team’s preseason opener last week. He found the ball in his hands through the running and passing attacks, as well as finding the end zone on a toss sweep in the fourth quarter. He was spotted in the locker room postgame with a boot on his foot, signaling a foot/lower-body injury.
The 25-year-old Prince spent five years in college split between Texas A&M and Tulsa before going undrafted in 2023. In 27 career games, Prince ran the ball 316 times for 1,744 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, but wasn’t selected in the draft. Out of college, he first signed with the Kansas City Chiefs and received a ring as part of the Super Bowl LVIII roster. He later signed to the Miami Dolphins practice squad in August of 2024.
This past season, Prince made a name for himself with the Memphis Showboats of the UFL. He racked up 337 yards on the ground (good for seventh-most in the league) as well as 110 yards through the air. He found the end twice for the Showboats, as well as contributing on special teams. Since the conclusion of the UFL’s season, Prince had been a free agent since.
Prince now joins Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, Antonio Gibson, Terrell Jennings and JaMycal Hasty in New England’s running back room. The Patriots have continued to revamp their backfield this summer, recently re-signing Hasty. Larison’s rookie season is now over.
The Patriots got a lot of contributions from their running game in Friday’s win over the Washington Commanders. Henderson took the game’s opening kickoff 100 yards on his first NFL touch, while Jenning and Larison both found the end zone late in the game.
This move puts the Patriots at 91 players on their roster. The Patriots are allowed to keep 91 players on their roster, with defensive tackle David Olajiga qualifying for an exemption through the International Pathway Program.
Prince is also not the first time the Patriots have dipped into the pool of Memphis Showboats this summer. On July 30, New England signed offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom — who had spent time in the UFL that year. He’s been repping with the reserve units.
The Patriots head to Minnesota on Tuesday before two days of joint practices with the Vikings. A matinee preseason bout is set for Saturday at 1 p.m.
