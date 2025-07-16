Patriots Training Camp Preview: Cornerbacks
The New England Patriots' cornerback depth chart will be among the most watched areas of the roster heading into 2025 training camp.
Led by second-team All-Pro Christian Gonzalez, New England bolstered their prowess at the position by signing veteran Carlton Davis III this offseason. New England’s new addition will join incumbents Marcus Jones, Alex Austin, Marcellas Dial, Isaiah Bolden and rookie Kobee Minor on a talented but crowded depth chart.
With the first Patriots set to return to the field for their first training camp practice in less than one week on July 23, here are three Pats cornerbacks who might catch a ‘sharp eye’ this summer.
Christian Gonzalez
After being selected No. 17 overall by New England in 2023, the 6’1” 205-pound cornerback was off to a stellar start to his pro career — earning defensive rookie of the month honors for September. Unfortunately, his rookie campaign was cut short after jamming his shoulder in a tackle attempt. He ultimately suffered a torn shoulder labrum, for which he underwent offseason surgery to repair. Gonzalez’s injury history likely played a role in his choosing to incorporate Pilates into his conditioning program this season.
Despite his injury, Gonzalez returned to the field in 2024 determined to emerge as one of the league’s top defensive backs. He finished the season with 59 combined tackles (50 solo), 11 pass breakups, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, and a touchdown in 16 games and 16 starts. He received an overall grade of 76.0 from Pro Football Focus, which ranked at number 21 of 222 qualifying cornerbacks. For his efforts, Gonzalez earned second-team All-Pro honors in essentially his first full season on the NFL.
Once again expected to be New England’s top cornerback, Gonzalez’s value is as much about adaptability and athleticism as it is statistical competence. He is well-sized, with the height and length to match up against opposing teams’ top receivers on the outside. In a game setting, Gonzalez is arguably at his best in man coverage. However, his ability to maintain eye contact with the quarterback makes him a potential asset in zone. As such, he appears poised to make life difficult for opposing quarterbacks — especially those who underestimate his abilities.
Carlton Davis, III
In addition to his three-year, $54 million contract with the club, Davis joins the Patriots with quite the impressive resume. Throughout his seven NFL seasons — six with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one with the Detroit Lions — the 28-year-old has compiled 380 total tackles, 84 pass deflections, 11 interceptions, four forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries. Davis was also a teammate of Patriots’ legend Tom Brady during the Bucs championship run in 2020, earning five total tackles in Tampa Bay’s 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
At 6’1” 206-pounds, Davis cuts an imposing presence along the perimeter. Expected to patrol the left side of the defensive backfield, the Auburn product is known for his exceptional athleticism. While Gonzalez has certainly earned the job as New England’s lockdown corner, Davis should win his share of contested catch battles against opposing receivers. In fact, he recently showcased his strength and skills when it comes to securing the jump ball during a late-June offseason workout.
Alex Austin
Austin signed with the Patriots in early November amid a rash of injuries at the position — most notably Gonzalez’s season-ending torn labrum. The 24-year-old made some positive contributions to New England’s secondary, displaying solid movement and a natural ability to stay with his target. He finished the season having played five games for the Pats, making one start and logging nine total tackles, two pass-breakups and one interception.
Austin, in his second season with the Pats, emerged as a reliable depth option behind Gonzalez and veteran Jonathan Jones. The Oregon State product compiled nine total tackles [one, for loss,] and five pass-breakups in nine games, three of which he started. The 6’1”, 191-pound veteran should earn a roster spot based on his prowess at the position, as well as his experience.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!