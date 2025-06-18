Will Patriots Retain Veteran CB in Crowded Secondary?
As most members of the New England Patriots enjoy a well-deserved break before the start of training camp, several players may be gearing up for their final run with the 2025 club.
In most cases, those finding themselves on the cutting room floor in late August have usually fallen victim to the numbers crunch, or salary constraints. However, sometimes the best roster cuts are those which are not made.
New England may be wise to consider that point when evaluating their defensive backfield — particularly their cornerbacks room. Led by a pair of Pro-Bowl caliber players at the perimeter, the Pats also have several depth options which could help them well into the 2025 season. One player who seemingly fits this criteria is third-year veteran Alex Austin.
Austin was the No. 252 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills, among the last players selected. He was then released in the final round of roster cuts and spent the subsequent two months with the Houston Texans, alternating between the active roster and the practice squad. Despite suiting up for three regular-season games with the Texans, he did not register any statistics.
The Long Beach, California native signed with the Patriots in early November, amid a rash of injuries at the position — most notably a season-ending torn labrum by then first-round draft pick (No. 17 overall) Christian Gonzalez. The 24-year-old made some positive contributions to New England’s secondary, displaying solid movement and a natural ability to stay with his target. He finished the season having played five games for the Pats (making one start) and logging nine total tackles, two pass-breakups and one interception.
Austin, in his second season with the Pats, emerged as a reliable depth option behind Gonzalez and veteran Jonathan Jones. The Oregon State product compiled nine total tackles [one, for loss,] and five pass-breakups in nine games, three of which he started.
From a salary standpoint, there is little incentive for the Pats to part ways with Austin. His release would result in a $1.03 million in savings against the cap, while incurring no dead money. Instead, New England’s decision to either keep or jettison Austin will be based both on his performance and the production of the team’s depth cornerbacks. The 6’1” 191-pound defensive back’s primary competition should come from veterans Marcellas Dial and Isaiah Bolden and rookie Kobee Minor. Given his ability to play on the left side of the perimeter — as Dial and Bolden are more effective on the right — Austin is likely to earn a roster spot in 2025.
