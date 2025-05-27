Patriots Rookie CB Exudes Confidence in Social Media Post
New England Patriots cornerback Kobee Minor knows that a chance is a chance.
Despite being chosen with the with the 257th and final pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, Minor effectively became the “Mr. Irrelevant” of this year’s class. Yet, the 5’11, 188-pound defensive back is ready to make the most of his opportunity to play professional football.
Having now participated in both rookie minicamp and the team’s first week of OTAs, Minor is eagerly absorbing as much on-field wisdom and counsel as possible, while showcasing his talents to the Pats’ “powers that be.” In fact, the 22-year-old recently took to social media to reveal his assimilation into the pro game.
“Always had the vision as a kid,” Minor wrote via Instagram. “Just needed them racks.”
Before arriving at the University of Memphis, Minor spent three seasons at Texas Tech from 2020 through 2022. Though his playing time with the Red Raiders was limited to only 161 defensive snaps, Minor’s desire to succeed on the gridiron only increased. He transferred to Indiana for the 2023 campaign, aligning on 615 defensive plays and earning an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection. Last season, his lone campaign with the Tigers, Minor played in 11 games, logging 38 total tackles — seven of which went for loss — two sacks, six passes-defensed and two forced fumbles.
Still, Minor faces an uphill battle to make the Pats 53-man roster. Not only will he face the pressures of adjusting to the pro level, he is also attempting to join a crowded positional group which includes Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis III, Alex Austin, Marcellas Dial, Marcus Jones and Isaiah Bolden. Though the road to pro-level success will not be smoothly paved, Minor is certain that both his attitude and aptitude will allow him to rise above his competition once again.
"This isn't new to me," Minor told reporters shortly after the conclusion of April’s draft. "I've always had to prove myself. I've always had to work … and I'm going to continue to work. I'm excited for this opportunity.”
