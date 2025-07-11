Patriots Training Camp Preview: Defensive Line
While their offensive line counterparts may garner a greater share of the headlines, the strength and depth of the New England Patriots defensive line will be of great importance heading into the upcoming 2025 NFL season.
Despite making their best effort to build upon a top-10 performance in 2023, the Patriots ranked at or near the bottom of the league in most defensive categories. Though New England’s irregularities with setting the edge are partly to blame, their lack of success in stifling the run began with the interior of the defensive line.
In hopes of welcoming back a healthy Christian Barmore, the Patriots further attempted to bolster their defensive line by signing former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams to a four-year, $104 million contract. Williams is set to join Barmore, rookie Joshua Farmer and veterans Jeremiah Pharms Jr., Khyiris Tonga and Keion White on New England’s roster.
With the first Patriots set to report for training camp in less than two weeks, here are three players that might catch a ‘sharp eye’ along the Patriots defensive line.
Christian Barmore
For Barmore, 2024 will be remembered for its grim reality. Having been diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs, the 25-year-old missed the entirety of training camp and the preseason, before making his return in Week 11. However, just four games into his comeback attempt, he returned to the reserve/non-football injury list due to "recurring symptoms." He finished the season having logged only six tackles and one sack in four games.
Still, the Patriots' second-round pick (38 overall) in 2021, had a standout performance in 2023. He set career-highs in nearly every statistical category. The 6’5”, 310-pound defender led the Patriots with 8.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, and 13 tackles for loss. He also logged 64 total tackles, forced a fumble, and broke up six passes in 17 games, His capacity to handle opposing double teams was integral to freeing up defenders to pursue the quarterback — as well as a key reason for his ascension to the top of the Pats’ defensive depth chart.
At his best, Barmore’s ability to push the pocket and take a stand against the run keeps him among the team’s premier defenders. Though he has typically aligned with the starters on New England’s 4-3 defensive sets, Barmore is likely to be the team’s top choice to start as a right-side defender, opposite Williams. As training camp progresses, Barmore is eager to remain healthy, and lead by example by putting his best effort on the field each day.
Milton Williams
Williams should immediately upgrade New England’s front seven, as evidenced by his impressive resume. The Louisiana Tech product had five sacks and a career-high 40 quarterback pressures last season with the Eagles. Williams also set a career-best in defensive playing time, having aligned on 47.8 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. The 6’3” 290-pound lineman shined brightest in the Eagles’ Super Bowl win against the Kansas City Chiefs — finishing the game with two sacks, two stops and four total pressures.
This season, Williams is expected to bolster New England’s line, while forming quite the formidable tandem with Barmore. Still, his potential fit in the Patriots defensive scheme may prove to be his most valuable asset.
Under new coach Mike Vrabel and new defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, the Patriots are widely expected to deploy a new defensive scheme this season; a more aggressive, four-down scheme. The benefit of transitioning to this type of defense is that it tends to be more proactive. Rather than reading and reacting to run or pass, the defensive line becomes unlocked to get upfield, leading to more plays behind the line of scrimmage. Last season, the Pats struggled to generate early-down pressure, ranking at 31 of the NFL’s 32 teams in pressure rate on first and second down. Williams strength when anchoring, combined with his relentless pursuit of the passer, should increase the amount of pressure provided by New England’s defensive front in 2025.
Keion White
Though White’s first season with the Pats was statistically quiet, he still made his presence felt in the team’s front seven. Known primarily for his edge rush prowess during his time at Georgia Tech, White was a jack of all trades as a rookie. The 6'4", 287-pounder aligned at outside linebacker, set in a three-point stance, rushed the passer, played the run, and even dropped into coverage as well. White finished the season having logged 26 total tackles, three passes-defensed and one sack.
White followed up his rookie campaign with a statistically-respectable second season in New England. he compiled 56 total tackles, 16 QB hits, seven tackles-for-loss, five passes-defensed and two forced fumbles.
This season, White projects as a significant factor in Vrabel’s defense The ex-Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket exhibits the physical size, athleticism and versatility move all over the defensive front. White is still considered a developmental talent as a pass-rush prospect. However, he can also be an immediate contributor against the run, provided he is placed on the edges. Therefore, it is not a stretch to think that White will quickly find success, In fact, While acknowledged that the team has already installed packages that see him bump inside and Williams move outside, all while working alongside Barmore.
