Patriots Draft Pick Drops Shocking Revelation
The New England Patriots selected Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson with the 38th overall pick of the NFL Draft on Friday night in a move that came as a surprise to many. Including Henderson, who said he was "shocked."
While speaking to reporters via video call after being drafted, Henderson revealed that he had very minimal communication with the Patriots throughout the entire pre-draft process. In fact, his only connection with New England was a Zoom call with running backs coach Tony Dews.
The fact that the Pats took a halfback is not necessarily jarring. Head coach Mike Vrabel even said it was something the team would strongly consider. It's that the Patriots decided to nab a running back at the top of the second round that was a bit out of left field.
Still, New England landed unquestionably one of the most explosive backs in this year's class. Henderson just completed a masterful senior campaign at Ohio State, racking up 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging a hefty 7.1 yards per carry.
Perhaps most impressive was Henderson's performance throughout the College Football Playoff, as the 22-year-old punched in five total scores—both on the ground and through the air—in helping lead the Buckeyes to a national championship.
Henderson added 27 catches for 284 yards to his resume overall, establishing himself as one of the most versatile offensive threats in the draft.
He will join a Pats backfield that includes Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson, but the former fumbled seven times in 2024, and Gibson was a disappointment during his debut campaign in Foxborough.
Henderson should obviously get a fair amount of touches next season and could very well become the Patriots' featured back if all goes well throughout camp.
