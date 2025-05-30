Patriots' Underrated Star Named Top Bounceback Candidate
It might be easy to forget that New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore was one of the best players in the NFL at his position just two years ago.
Back in 2023, Barmore racked up 64 tackles, 8.5 sacks, a forced fumble and six passes defended, registering a terrific 83.8 overall grade at Pro Football Focus.
Last season, however, the 25-year-old was limited to just four games due to blood clots, putting his football future in serious question.
Fortunately, Barmore is making his way back and appears like he will be ready to go for Week 1 next season, which should provide the Patriots' defense with a massive lift.
In fact, Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus has named Barmore New England's biggest bounceback candidate heading into 2025.
"Barmore appeared to be a rising star in 2023 after posting an 84.9 pass rush grade. Unfortunately, he missed most of last season due to blood clot issues, appearing in only four games," Wasserman wrote. "By all accounts, he should be cleared to play by Week 1 this season and could form a dynamic defensive tackle duo with Milton Williams, who led the position in pass-rush grade last season. For a team that ranked 30th in interior pass rush grade last season, New England is in a very good spot up front, especially if Barmore plays like he did in 2023."
Barmore absolutely has Pro Bowl potential, and with the addition of the aforementioned Williams, his job should be even easier next fall.
The Pats' defense — which had previously been a major strength even in the team's down years — showed major slippage in 2024, and while Barmore's absence was certainly not the sole reason for the decline, it definitely played a role.
We'll see if New England looks considerably better in the trenches with a healthy Barmore next season.
