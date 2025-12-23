Patriots Receive Positive Khyiris Tonga Injury Update

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — New England Patriots defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga has been one of the team’s most reliable and productive defenders through the first ten games of the 2025 season.

Originally intended to be a depth piece along the New England’s defensive front seven, Tonga has used his 6-foot-2, 355-pound frame to his advantage both as a nose tackle and as a solid addition to and already formidable defensive line.

Much to the concern of Patriots Nation, however, the emerging fan-favorite in Foxborough exited the Pats’ 28-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 due to a foot injury. Thankfully, Tonga appears to have avoided serious injury as the Pats head to the playoffs.

Per a recent report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Tonga’s suffered “a one-or two-week injury,” indicating that the veteran tackle should be ready for the start of New England’s first postseason run since 2021.

Tonga’s assimilation into the Pats defense has been both smooth and productive — blending seamlessly into a line featuring Christian Barmore, Harold Landry III and Milton Williams — who is expected to return to the lineup after an ankle injury sidelined him for the past four weeks. Additionally, the Pats’ tackle has showcased his talents in the game’s remaining two phases, both as a special teamer and a part-time fullback/blocker in jumbo packages on offense. In fact, Tonga has taken part in 14 offensive plays, helping to fortify New England’s blocking unit — a contribution not lost on Patriots’ head coach Mike Vrabel.

”That's a guy that plays on three phases,” Vrabel recently said of Tonga. “Helped us win defensively, helped us win offensively, and then goes out there and stands in the way of three guys on the field goal protection unit … He is a key part of a group effort.”

Tonga, who signed a one-year, $2.7 million contract with the Patriots this offseason, has appeared in 14 games, making eight starts for the Pats. During that time, he has compiled 24 tackles, two for loss, two quarterback hits and two pass deflections. He has also been one of the Pats’ most effective run defenders, showcasing his size and his speed [having run a 5.1-second 40-yard dash coming out of BYU in 2021] to aid New England’s top-ranked run preventive unit.

Khyiris Tonga has also Helped “Push the Pile” on Offense

Jun 10, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel (center) and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels (r) work with center Garrett Bradbury (65), offensive tackle Mike Onwenu (71) and offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) during minicamp held in the WIN Field House at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Accordingly, it should come as little surprise that the Patriots have turned to Tonga during times in which they need a more sizable option than full-time option Jack Westover. Given Tonga’s history of playing tight end during his days at Granger High School in his home state of Utah, Vrabel has wisely chosen to increase the “group effort” on offense with his veteran defensive tackle.

”Just trying to look at the way that we are constructed,” Vrabel explained. “We need a little bigger size in there to try to push the pile a little bit and get some movement. I think he does a nice job at it, too. He's got a good feel for it. Helped us in the short yardage in Atlanta and helped us last week. I know that if asked and called upon, he'll be willing to help us again.”

Despite his recent success on offense, a full-time positional change is not expected for the “three-way player.” Tonga has traditionally been a rotational defensive tackle throughout his five-year NFL career, spending time with the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals. This season, he has aligned on a career-high 40 percent of the Patriots' defensive plays.

As New England heads into the postseason, Tonga will apparently remain in his primary role. Fortunrtely, the present prognosis on his health indicates that he will also be ready to help the Patriots in all three phases of the game — much to the delight of his coach, as well as his growing legion of fans.

“I think it's vision and then just watching the skill set, maybe how they play. It's impressive – just on him real quick – just how quickly he gets out of his stance. He’s been able to get out in front of the running back. Sometimes fullbacks are a little slower, they're out of phase with the runner and the runners run up their heels. So, you just try to look, be creative and see where guys can help you.”

