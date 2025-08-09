Patriots vs. Commanders Halftime Takeaways: Drake Maye Finds Endzone
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A new era is officially underway for the New England Patriots.
With new head coach Mike Vrabel leading the Pats to the game-day field for the first time, the fresh-faced Patriots welcomed the Washington Commanders to Gillette Stadium for their preseason opener.
Though many Patriots players are hoping to garner some attention during Friday’s matchup, the offense — primarily a rookie running back — has absorbed the majority of the spotlight, thus far.
With the Pats holding a 27-3 halftime lead, here are some highlights from the first half of the preseason opener.
Henderson Has Arrived, Special Teams Shine
Known for his exceptional breakaway speed and acceleration, Patriots rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson needed only one play to make his presence felt in Foxborough. On the opening kickoff, exploded across the field, earning a 100-yard return for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead over Washington.
While Henderson’s speed and shifty running style deserve the lion’s share of the credit for the run, New England’s special teams coverage helped the rookie spring free. Earlier this week, a source told Patriots On SI that New England had practiced several similar coverages during camp. With time expiring in the second quarter, fellow running back Antonio Gibson once again used sound special teams coverage to gain 62 yards on a kickoff return.
Maye Finds the End Zone
Patriots starting quarterback Drake Maye led his first scoring drive of the preseason with an eight-play, 61-yard series which resulted in a five-yard scoring rush by the third overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. Maye looked impressive on an 11-yard scramble on 2nd and 10 in Washington territory, while also finding Henderson for a nine-yard pass out of the backfield. While there is still much work to be done heading into the season, Maye’s first voyage to the end zone in coordinator Josh McDaniels’ offense provided enough promise to indicate a potentially bright future on the horizon.
Backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs also proved to be effective in his ground attack, capping a five-play, 29-yard drive with a two-yard rushing touchdown.
D.J. James is Ready for Prime Time
Having been selected as one of OnSI’s “Five Players to Watch” heading into this matchup, James sis not disappoint. The 24-year-old demonstrated his willingness to fight for the ball at the catch point and has shown no apprehension in showcasing his physicality. On 3rd and 15 from the Washington 31, James got the jump on a pass intended from Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman, intended for receiver Michael Gallup. At 5’11” and 184 pounds, James may be considered undersized for play along the perimeter. However, he has played much bigger than his frame and continues to make a strong case for a roster spot.
Battle of the Boots
Despite the offensive spotlight in the first half, the kickers from both sides were intent on making their mark on the game. Patriots kickers Andres Borregales and Parker Romo each connected on field goals from 22 and 578 yards respectively.
Commanders kicker put Washington on the board with a 37-yard field goal in the second quarter, capping a 12-play, 50-yard drive.
Injury Watch:
Patriots receiver Ja’Lynn Polk was taken to the blue medical tent in the second quarter after an apparent injury to his right arm — possibly his shoulder. Following a brief evaluation, the second-year wideout headed for the locker room.
