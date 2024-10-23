Patriots Urged to Make Moves Before Trade Deadline
The new era of football for the New England Patriots has not gotten off to a great start. While they were never expected to be a playoff contender, things have not gone smoothly.
Following their Week 7 loss, the Patriots ended up dropping to 1-6 on the season. After the game, first-year head coach Jerod Mayo called the team "soft."
That has led to an onslaught of criticism from outside media source. Bill Belichick has been very vocal about not liking Mayo's approach, while former star safety Devin McCourty has also criticized the team's new head coach.
Nothing that has happened is impossible to come back from and turn around the future, but Mayo has a lot of learning to do.
Outside of Mayo, the team simply hasn't played well. The offensive line has been bad and constantly injured. Defensively, the team has not been able to play at the level they did last season under Belichick.
With all of that being said, New England is being urged to make some moves ahead of the upcoming NFL trade deadline on November 5th.
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today has placed the Patriots on the list of five teams that should be sellers this year. When it came to New England, he listed three players that he thinks could be moved. Those three players are cornerback Jonathan Jones, edge rusher Josh Uche, and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.
All three of those guys would have some good value on the market. Plenty of contenders around the league are searching for help in all three of those categories.
Truthfully, the Patriots should be a seller. If they can add extra draft capital for a player that won't be a long-term fit, they should do it.
Drake Maye has played well in his two starts so far. He has given the franchise hope for a quicker turnaround than expected, assuming they make the right moves around him and add talent to the roster.
For a young team, adding major talent around a rookie quarterback starts with the NFL Draft.
Expect to see New England be very active in trade discussions leading up to the deadline. They have some valuable pieces that seem very likely to be moved if the right offer comes in from a team.
