Patriots Urged to Poach Lions Star
With the NFL offseason almost here, the New England Patriots are gearing up for what could be a very busy next few months.
On the outside looking in, the Patriots look like a team that could be among the busiest in NFL free agency. They have the most projected cap space of any team in the league and have a lot of needs to fill.
In order to take a big leap from the 2024 season to 2025, New England will need to get aggressive.
While the wide receiver position is the most talked about need for the Patriots, they could also use more help in the defensive secondary. Adding another cornerback across from Christian Gonzalez would make a lot of sense.
One intriguing player has been named as a possible fit to fill that hole in the defense.
Cam Garrity of USA Today Sports, as shared by The Providence Journal, has suggested that New England could look to poach Carlton Davis from the Detroit Lions.
"At 28 years old, Davis is still in his prime and could command a significant contract," Garrity wrote. "His addition would allow Jonathan Jones and Marcus Jones to play more naturally in the slot, while pairing Davis with Christian Gonzalez to solidify the outside coverage."
Not only did Garrity connect the Patriots as a potential suitor for Davis, he also suggested what kind of contract it would take to sign him.
He believes that Davis could end up getting a three-year, $50 million contract.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Lions, Davis ended up playing in 13 games before going down with an injury. He racked up 56 total tackles, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions, and 11 defended passes.
Those numbers would look great in the New England secondary. He would form a lethal duo with Gonzalez and make the Patriots one of the most dangerous playmaking secondaries in football.
All of that being said, this is is just an idea about the potential fit, not a report that New England is interested in him. But, it would not be surprising to see the Patriots end up being one of the teams that pursue him in free agency.
