Patriots Urged to Trade for Record-Setting Weapon
The New England Patriots were able to sign Stefon Diggs in free agency, but they still need to add some weapons even after adding the four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.
The Patriots still need help at the receiver position, and they could also stand to add a more dynamic running back, as their tandem of Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson is largely unimpressive.
Fortunately, the upcoming NFL Draft class is deep at both wide out and halfback, so New England should be able to land pieces at both pieces next month.
But could the Pats ultimately swing big and try to net the most explosive running back available? Michael DeVito of Musket Fire thinks it's something the Patriots should absolutely consider, suggesting that New England trades down from No. 4 to select Boise State superstar Ashton Jeanty.
"An outside-the-box idea for the Patriots' top pick (perhaps after a trade-down) is Boise State star back, Ashton Jeanty," DeVito wrote. "It would be a major surprise were Jeanty to wind up in Foxborough. First, it would suggest that both WR/CB Travis Hunter and edge Abdul Carter are off the board at pick No. 4. If so, a slight trade-down while picking up an additional second-round pick might be optimal."
Jeanty is widely expected to be a top-10 pick, with many mock drafts linking him to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6. That could make trading down a bit difficult, although the Jacksonville Jaguars may be interested in moving up from No. 5.
The 21-year-old racked up 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on the ground this past season, finishing just 28 yards shy of breaking Barry Sanders' single-season NCAA rushing record.
Plus, in 2023, Jeanty also displayed terrific pass-catching ability, hauling in 43 receptions for 569 yards and five scores.
Taking a running back so early in the draft has not been in vogue recently, but with the ground game starting to make a bit of a comeback, it's something the Pats may consider.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!