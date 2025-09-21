Patriots vs. Steelers Inactives: Star CB Remains Out
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are set for their Week 3 contest with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium.
With just under an hour until the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Steelers have released their lists of inactives:
PATRIOTS INACTIVES:
CB Christian Gonzalez
DT Eric Gregory
G Caedan Wallace
WR Efton Chism, III
OLB Elijah Ponder
QB Tommy DeVito (3rd QB)
What it means for the Patriots:
With second-team All-Pro Christian Gonzalez having already been ruled out for this Week 3 matchup, Davis should win his share of contested catch battles against opposing receivers, including D.K. Metcalf. About to play in only his third game as a Steeler, Metcalf has seven catches for 103 yards and a touchdown this season. The 6’4” 239-pound receiver possesses both the vertical speed and ability to win the ball at the catch point to make him a tough matchup for Davis. With Alex Austin having surrendered 98 yards to Dolphins pass-catchers in Week 2, the Pats should opt to contain Metcalf with Davis for the majority of the game.
Despite being listed as “questionable” earlier this week, defensive end Keion White is active, having made his long-awaited return to the practice field earlier this week. The former Georgia Tech standout had been out of action since last week due to an illness, which has remained undisclosed. White was also sidelined for the Pats’ Week 2 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Patriots are looking to win consecutive games for the first time since 2022 by securing a victory over the Steelers. A win would also bring New England above .500 for the first time since September 2024.
Last week, the Pats (1-1) earned a gritty, 33-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Conversely, the Steelers (1-1) enter this contest on the heels of a 31-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA
STEELERS INACTIVES:
S DeShon Elliott
CB Joey Porter, Jr.
OL Andrus Peat
DE Esezi Otomewo
LB Alex Highsmith
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!