Patriots Add Two Players Before Steelers Game
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots prepare for Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season, they have made a pair of game-day additions to their new-look defense.
The Pats, as confirmed by Saturday’s NFL transaction wire, have elevated cornerback Kobee Minor and linebacker Mark Robinson to the active roster from the practice squad for their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 pm ET.
Minor is being elevated for the second time this season, while Robinson is being promoted to the active game-day roster for the third time in as many weeks.
Having been chosen with the 257th and final pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, Minor effectively became the “Mr. Irrelevant” of this year’s class. Before arriving at the University of Memphis, Bryant spent three seasons at Texas Tech from 2020 through 2022. He transferred to Indiana for the 2023 campaign, aligning on 615 defensive plays and earning an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection. Last season, his lone campaign with the Tigers, Minor played in 11 games, logging 38 total tackles — seven of which went for loss — two sacks, six passes-defensed and two forced fumbles. His aggressive playing style caught the eye of Patriots coaches throughout camp. Accordingly, he could be an option to strengthen the defensive backfield, should injury strike.
Robinson, who joined the Patriots practice squad in late August, is a veteran of three NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He originally joined the Steelers as a seventh-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Mississippi. The 5’11” 235-pounder, has played in 38 NFL games with four starts and has 34 total tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and 11 special teams tackles.
Robinson was also elevated for the Pats’ Week 1 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium and their Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Through his first two games in a Patriots uniform, Robinson has logged three total tackles.
Minor, in turn, was limited to three snaps on special teams during New England’s 33-27 victory over the Dolphins in Week 2.
The Pats, earlier in the weekend, officially ruled out cornerback Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) for this upcoming matchup with the Steelers. . Minor’s elevation should help to mitigate the loss of Gonzalez, while helping to maintain depth within their secondary. Robinson’s promotion will provide an extra presence within the Patriots’ defenisve front.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!