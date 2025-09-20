Julian Edelman Reveals Greatest Honor During Patriots Hall Induction
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — While it may have been some time since he last competed in an NFL game, New England Patriots legend Julian Edelman continues to define what it means to be a Patriot.
For the 11 seasons in which he wore a Patriots uniform, determination and love for the game were more than enough to stoke the flames of pursuing success. In fact, it is what drove him to seek improvement during each practice, each game and ultimately each season. Accordingly, Edelman’s resolve has now earned him his place within the Patriots Hall of Fame, having been inducted in a ceremony taking place during Week 3 weekend.
Despite the numerous memorable moments which he provided Patriots Nation as arguably its most consistent and beloved receiver, the Redwood City, CA native revealed that simply being a part of the storied franchise — the only team for which he logged a NFL snap throughout his career — was the “greatest honor” of his professional career.
“I’ll always be proud to say I’m a New England Patriot, and this place made me who I am today,” Edelman said during his induction ceremony at Patriot Place Plaza adjacent to Gillette Stadium. “And now, to be a part of its history, is the greatest honor of my career.”
Edelman’s prominent place within Patriots lore has long been unquestioned. He was selected by a fan vote as the 37th inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame on May 5.
Originally drafted by New England in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft, Edelman converted to the wide receiver position after having played quarterback both at the College of San Mateo and at Kent State University. He appeared in a total of 157 games (both regular season and postseason) and was never a stranger to the end zone during that timespan. In fact, Edelman has played a role in 48 total touchdowns throughout his 11-year career — including two as a passer and four as a punt returner. He finished his career with 620 regular season catches for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns.
However, Edelman’s star shined at its brightest in the postseason. He totaled 118 receptions for 1,442 yards and five touchdowns in the playoffs. For his efforts, he lands at second on the league’s all-time list behind Hall-of-Famer Jerry Rice, who holds the records for both receptions (151) and yards (2,245.)
Edelman was certainly no stranger to the rigors of overcoming physical adversity. Having missed the entire 2017 season with a torn ACL, he continued to battle injuries throughout the remainder of his career. During his 2019 campaign, he fought through shoulder, chest and knee injuries; all while missing minimal time. Any one of those injuries would have kept a lesser competitor away from the field for an extended period. Yet, Edelman fought not only to be active, but also to remain a valued member of the Patriots offense.
Even as he was limited to six games in 2020, the beloved Pats receiver still showed flashes of his patented prowess and determination. In what would eventually become his final season, Edelman set a career-high 179 receiving yards versus the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. He ultimately finished the season with 21 catches for 315 yards, before undergoing a procedure to repair his knee in October.
In a feat for which he has always expressed great pride, Edelman retired having played his entire pro career in a Patriots uniform. As he stood at his Patriots Hall of Fame podium, adorened in the shrine’s red jacket, the 39-year-old expressed his unending gratitude to all who helped him achieve his most-treasured honor — including his family, friends, team owner Robert Kraft, former head coach Bill Belichick and legendary quarterback Tom Brady.
Perhaps most fittingly, Edelman saved his final thanks for Patriots fans, whose love and loyalty have provided Edelman with more pride, joy and motivation than words could express.
“From the freezing cold nights to the rainy afternoons, you showed up…you believed in us, and you believed in me,” Edelman emotionally expressed. “Your support meant more than you’ll ever know.”
