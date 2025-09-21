Drake Maye Headlines Five Patriots to Watch vs. Steelers
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are looking to win consecutive games for the first time since 2022 as they prepare for their Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium.
The Patriots (1-1) earned a gritty, 33-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Conversely, the Steelers (1-1) enter this contest on the heels of a 31-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA.
While New England has shown flashes of prowess on both sides of the ball, Pittsburgh’s talent and veteran experience might allow them the opportunity to control the action in Foxborough.
Though many of New England’s notables are expected to garner some attention during this upcoming matchup, here are five players that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Steelers.
Drake Maye (and his Running Backs)
Maye is entering Week 3 on the heels of perhaps his best game as a pro quarterback. During New England’s Week 2 victory over the Dolphins, he completed 19-of-23 passes for 230 yards. He also ran for 31 yards with one rushing score. The former UNC standout improved his accuracy and his decision-making — particularly against the blitz and on designed bootlegs. He was credited with zero turnover-worthy plays, while completing 7-of-8 for 89 yards and one touchdown when blitzed. Overall, the 23-year-old protected the football, showcased his ability to rush for the first down and made plays down the stretch to give his team the chance to earn the win. New England was able to secure the win thanks largely in part to Maye’s efforts.
In an effort to exorcise the images of Tom Brady obliterating the zone coverages deployed by former defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and new DC Teryl Austin have played copious amounts of man coverage during Pittsburgh’s first two games. While Maye has proven himself capable of conquering zone coverage, he and the Patriots are more suited to newtalize man coverage to use the run as a table setter for the vertical passing game. As a result, look for coordinator Josh McDaniels to employ running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson on early downs, while Maye looks for big-yardage gains downfield.
Hunter Henry
If Maye is successful in using his receivers on deep ball attempts, he is likley to utilize Henry’s field savvy to his advantage. While widely praised for his versatility, Henry is most productive when playing the traditional tight end role, accentuating his route-running skills, as well as his ability to box out. He has also proven himself a strong blocker and reliable pass catcher. Though Henry has compiled only 75 yards on five catches in New Engalnd’s first two games, he should get the opportunity to add to his15 yards-per-reception total against an injury-depleted Steelers defensive backfield.
Morgan Moses
To paraphrase and ancient adage, one does not stop a player such as Steelers’ linebacker T.J. Watt. Instead, the hope is to contain him long enough for your offense to be periodically effective. As Watt typically aligns over the right tackle, the duty of neutralizing the four-time All-Pro falls to Pats’ veteran Morgan Moses. The 34-yard-old has been on the field for all 131 offensive snaps taken by New England’s offense in their first two games. Though Moses has held up reasonably well in protection and blocking, he was whistled for a team-high three false start penalties during last week’s win against the Dolphins. Having been listed on the Week 3 injury report with a foot injury, Moses’ ability to remain competitive against Watt will be among the Pats’ most important storylines to watch early in this Week 3 matchup.
K’Lavon Chaisson
Having signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Pats this offseason, the five-year veteran has clearly been worth the Patriots’ investment. Chaisson has helped bring some aggression back to the team’s defense. Known for his zealous approach to pressuring the quarterback, Chaisson has exuded both the confidence and on-field prowess to help the team’s pass rush put the opposition on its heels more often than not. Through New England’s first two weeks of on-field action, The 26-year-old has compiled four total tackles and 1.5 sacks. Chaisson’s ability to assist in both stopping the run and defending the pass could allow the Patriots’ front seven to provide stronger defense against Pittsburgh runnign back Jaylen Warren.
Carlton Davis, III
At 6’1” 206-pounds, Davis cuts an imposing presence along the perimeter. Expected to patrol the left side of the defensive backfield, the Auburn product is known for his exceptional athleticism. With second-team All-Pro Christian Gonzalez having already been ruled out for this Week 3 matcup, Davis should win his share of contested catch battles against opposing receivers, including D.K. Metcalf. About to play in only his third game as a Steeler, Metcalf has seven catches for 103 yards and a touchdown this season. The 6’4” 239-pound receiver possesses both the vertical speed and ability to win the ball at the catch point to make him a tough matchup for Davis. With Alex Austin having surrendered 98 yards to Dolphins pass-catchers in Week 2, the Pats should opt to contain Metcalf with Davis for the majority of the game.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!