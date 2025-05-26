Patriots WR Mack Hollins Already Inspiring Teammates
New England Patriots receiver Mack Hollins is learning that the best way to stand out within a crowded receiver room is to “push” his way to the top of the depth chart.
Though the aforementioned term may presently conjure up images of a particular part of “brotherly-love anatomy,” Hollins’ “pushing” more aptly refers to his penchant for motivating his teammates to be at their best — a tactic he has already begun to enact during the Pats’ offseason workouts.
Not only is his competitive nature having an impact on his fellow receivers, it may also be Hollins’ greatest asset in his attempt to earn a roster spot for 2025.
“Pushing guys is something I enjoy, because I know not only will it make them better, it will make me better,” Hollins told reporters in April. “Because if I ever stumble, they are like, ‘You’re talking all that and now here you go.’ So, it’s kind of a two-way street.”
Hollins, an eight-year NFL veteran signed a two-year, $8.4 million contract with the Patriots in the offseason. Despite receiving other — perhaps, more intriguing ? — offers, the 31-year-old chose New England. In addition to organization’s tradition, as well as his desire to play for head coach Mike Vrabel, Hollins was eager to once again team with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. As a member of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 — during which McDaniels served as head coach — Hollins caught 57 passes for 690 yards with five touchdowns.
While he impressed Raider Nation with his statistical prowess, McDaniels’ style clearly inspired Hollins to lead by example. Once again united with his offensive guru, the North Carolina product is setting the standard in the Gillette Stadium weight room and on the practice fields on a daily basis. Although he encourages his competition to match his effort, he is diligent in his desire to never be outworked. This type of dedication is quickly garnering the respect of Pats’ receivers such as veteran Kendrick Bourne.
“Mack, man … he’s very competitive,” Bourne recently told reporters. “Just being around him, that energy is just special. I’ve never been around somebody like him. In the weight room, pushing us — everything he said in his press conferences. I watched him; he’s standing on that. I love that.”
At his best, Hollins is an apt blocker, capable of making an impact in the run game as well as aiding in pass protection. At 6’4", 221-pounds, the Rockville, Virginia native also cuts an imposing figure that has made him a popular target in the red zone. Last season, as a member of the Buffalo Bills, Hollins reeled in 31 catches for 378 yards — 25 of which went for first downs — and five touchdowns.
Based on his contract, several Pats media pundits are considering Hollins a “lock” to earn a spot on the club’s 53-man roster this season. Though Vrabel has routinely declared no spot to be safe, the ex-Tar Heel’s work ethic is already endearing him to his new head coach. As such, Hollins’ skill set and eccentric personality and habits — which include walking around barefoot as much as possible, and eating without utensils — may help the man who has earned the nickname “Tarzan” continue to tame New England’s receivers room this season, and potentially beyond.
