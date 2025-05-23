One Patriots Playmaker Clearly in the Crosshairs
Last spring, the New England Patriots signed running back Rhamondre Stevenson to a four-year contract extension, showing a good chunk of faith in the former fourth-round pick.
However, Stevenson responded by fumbling seven times and averaging 3.9 yards per carry and was even relegated to a lesser role in favor of Antonio Gibson at points of the 2024 campaign.
Now, the 27-year-old is looking to bounce back after two rather pedestrian — at best — seasons, and with the Patriots selecting TreVeyon Henderson in the second round of the NFL Draft, one thing is abundantly clear: Stevenson is in the crosshairs.
New England is probably stuck with Stevenson for the time being, given that he does not have an out in his contract until after 2026. However, that gives Stevenson some time to build his trade value in the event that the Pats want to move him, which seems fairly likely.
Let's face it: Henderson profiles as a number one back at the NFL level. He was brilliant at Ohio State, and he represents everything Mike Vrabel wants in a halfback. Not only is Henderson an explosive runner, but he is a terrific pass-catcher out of the backfield as well as a powerful blocker.
The Patriots thought they had that in Stevenson, particularly back in 2022 when he racked up 1,040 yards and five touchdowns on the ground (on five yards per attempt, I might add) while also hauling in 69 receptions for 421 yards and a score.
But over the last couple of years, the University of Oklahoma product has spiraled to the point where it doesn't even look like he is capable of being an every-down back anymore. Perhaps New England's brutal offensive line severely inhibited him in 2023 and 2024, but at the end of the day, production and results are what matter.
The Pats are making it clear that they do see a role for Stevenson in 2025, but whether that's honest or it's a case of the Patriots trying to gain leverage in potential trade talks is the question.
While running backs definitely are not as vital as they once were, superstars like Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry have helped put the position back near the forefront, which could make someone like Stevenson a bit more desirable if he has a stronger showing next season.
All things considered, this may very well be Stevenson's last chance to prove that he can get consistent playing time on the NFL level, and he has to know that.
