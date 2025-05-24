Remembering Patriots DE Marquise Hill: ‘A Hero Until the End’
While the 2007 NFL season is largely remembered for the dominance with which the New England Patriots won 18 of their 19 games, it will always maintain a deeper significance due to the memorable “numbers” which have become part of the franchise’s folklore.
Quarterback Tom Brady and receiver Randy Moss each posted individual records for touchdown passes — a then-record of 50 by Brady — and 23 scoring receptions by Moss, which stands to this day. The team also set modern-era NFL records by compiling 16 consecutive regular-season victories and 18 wins overall.
Of course, there is that number ‘1’ in the loss column, which all Patriots fans would like to forget.
However, the most important number of the 2007 Patriots season was not representative of an on-field record. This number will forever hold its magnitude far beyond any statistical feat on the gridiron.
Each member of that team continues to remember it with admiration and a heavy heart.
After all, they wore it every game that season.
It was number 91, which belonged to defensive end Marquise Hill.
Tragedy Strikes
As sports fans, it can be easy to forget that our favorite athletes are mere mortals. However, life has a way of reminding us all of its fragility — sometimes in the blink of an eye.
On the evening of Sunday, May 27 — 18 years ago this Memorial Day weekend — Hill and his friend and high school classmate, Ashley Blazio, were riding on a jet ski on Lake Pontchartrain, just north of New Orleans, Louisiana. At some point during their journey, the watercraft entered the south shore of the lake, where swirling currents and a near 90-foot depth often cause rough sea conditions. The conditions caused Hill’s jet ski to overturn, sending both its occupants into the harsh waters. Neither Blazio, nor Hill was wearing a personal flotation apparatus or signaling device.
Described as a poor swimmer, Blazio was able to survive by clinging to a nearby buoy until she was rescued. Conversely, Hill —a strong swimmer by all accounts — drifted away into the current.
The US Coast Guard, as well as the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, continued to search the area for nearly 17 hours. On the afternoon of Monday, May 28, Hill’s body was discovered by searchers, about a quarter of a mile from where he fell into the water. He was 24 years-old.
“A Hero Until the End.”
Throughout his life, Hill was no stranger to benevolence and heroism. In the wake of Hurricane Katrina, the Louisiana native spent much of his free time, and his NFL salary, helping to rebuild the homes of family members — including that of his mother Sherry. He also kept very close ties to his alma mater, Louisiana State University (LSU), where he was a starting defensive end for the Tigers during their 2003 national championship season under head coach Nick Saban.
After being drafted by the Patriots in 2004, he would often return to campus to train and act as a mentor for current LSU players.
For Marquise Hill, aiding others just came naturally.
However, Hill’s final action on Earth exemplified his true heroism. While providing her account of the incident to authorities, Blazio expressed endless gratitude for her fallen friend. In fact, she revealed that Hill had essentially saved her life at the expense of his own. Knowing that she was struggling to swim, he tried to keep her calm. He told her not to fight the water but to allow the current to carry her to a buoy, which he had spotted behind her. Hill continued instructing her as he drifted away in the opposite direction, and eventually out of sight.
“He was a hero until the end,” his cousin Elaine Hill Blackshire told the Boston Herald. “He made sure he got her to safety. I’m just so sad that he lost his life, but he wouldn’t have had it any other way. If he had saved himself, and knowing she couldn’t swim, he couldn’t have lived with himself. He thought of others first. He was just that kind of person.”
An “Unstoppable” Legacy
Less than one month before his death, Hill had confided to his mother, Sherry, that the 2007 Patriots team had the chance to be “unstoppable” — based on the prowess they were exuding during offseason training sessions. He eagerly anticipated taking the field during that season with such a uniquely special collection of talent.
Unfortunately, he never got that chance.
“We have suffered a stunning and tragic loss,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said shortly after news of Hill’s passing became public. “Marquise will be remembered as a thoughtful and caring young man who established himself as one of the year-round daily fixtures of our team. I send my deepest condolences to the Hill family.”
"We are absolutely heartbroken," Patriots owner Robert Kraft added. "Marquise was a very respectful young man who worked hard to improve and was always eager to contribute to the team, both on the field and in the community."
For his teammates, Hill’s loss was especially devastating. Fellow defensive lineman, Jarvis Green, who had also been Hill’s teammate at LSU, expressed his sorrow for his friend and fellow line mate.
“I lost a brother, man. He was a funny guy,” said Green. “He’d just sit there and talk to you, say some funny things off his head that’d make you laugh. He was good to be around.”
Cornerback Randall Gay, who also played with Hill at LSU, had planned to spend that fateful weekend in Baton Rouge but drove to New Orleans to monitor the search upon hearing of his friend’s accident. Gay was among the group of Hill’s family and close friends who waited anxiously along the shoreline during the search until Hill’s body was discovered.
"Knowing that I have to go back to work and go look at his locker this week, it's tough," Gay said.
Despite Hill’s physical absence, number 91 was still on the field for the Patriots in 2007. Throughout their near-perfect season, the Patriots team wore a “91” sticker on the back of their helmets in his honor. In an additional tribute, Green even wore Hill’s shoulder pads for their October 14 game against the Dallas Cowboys — a game attended by Hill’s fiancée, Inell Benn.
However, Hill’s true presence was, and forever will be felt every time someone lends a helping hand to those in need. While his family and friends immeasurably miss him, they cannot help but feel pride every time he is mentioned. He gave his life to aid his friend when she needed him most.
Hill’s actions that fateful Sunday provide the definition of a hero. He was neither trying to be an example of bravery nor was he looking for accolades. He was simply doing what he felt to be right.
Marquise Hill was a true hero … his number 91 will continue to be revered, and his legacy will forever be ‘unstoppable.’
