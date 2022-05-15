The New England Patriots have officially added three members of their rookie class to the Foxboro fold.

With the image of the 2022 NFL Draft starting to shrink in the rearview mirror of football fans across the nation, the New England Patriots are getting down to business.

Marcus Jones Sam Roberts Kevin Harris

In total, the Patriots made ten selections, seven of which came on the third and final day. Now, they have officially added three members of their rookie class to the Foxboro fold.

The Pats announced, on Friday, that they have signed third-round pick cornerback Marcus Jones and sixth-round pick running back Kevin Harris. Terms of the contracts were not announced.

The pair join rookie defensive tackle Sam Roberts, New England’s 200th overall selection in the sixth-round, who became the first members of their Patriots draft class to sign, agreeing to a four-year, $3.83 million deal with the Patriots on Thursday.

Jones was selected by the Patriots in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 85th overall selection out of Houston. The 23-year-old was named the 2021 Paul Hornung Award winner as the nation’s most versatile player, logging time as a defensive back, wide receiver and returner. He led the NCAA in 2021 with two punts returned for a touchdown and was third with two kicks returned for touchdowns. Jones led his conference with five interceptions and also caught 10 passes for 109 yards and one touchdown.

Harris was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round with the 183rd overall selection out of South Carolina. The 21-year-old finished his collegiate career with 1,976 rushing yards in 28 games with 16 starts. Harris also logged eight 100-yard rushing games and two 200-yard games.

In addition to the rookie signings, the Patriots also confirmed that they have released rookie free agent offensive lineman Liam Shanahan, resulting from a failed physical.

Liam Shanahan Cole Strange Tyquan Thornton

Shanahan is no stranger to the area, hailing from Marlborough, Massachusetts. The 23-year-old signed with the Pats as a rookie free agent out of LSU. The 6-4 305-pound lineman originally went to Harvard where he started for three years at right guard; where he earned All-Ivy League honors. He transferred to LSU in 2020 where he started in 10 games at center. Last season, he started all 13 games at center.

To date, seven members of the Patriots draft class remain unsigned; including first-round choice, offensive lineman Cole Strange and second-round choice, receiver Tyquan Thornton.

The team’s rookie minicamp began on Friday, May 13 and will conclude on Sunday, May 15.