Tuck Rule Revisit: With Assist from Justin Bieber, Tom Brady Admits Wrong Call Led to Patriots 1st Super Bowl?

Prodded by the popular musician, the iconic Patriots quarterback is opening old wounds on one of the NFL's most controversial plays.

One minute he's retired. The next unretired. Challenging Patrick Mahomes on the golf course. Then flexing in Hollywood for "The Rock."

And because Tom Brady can't - or won't? - stay out of the spotlight, Thursday he went viral again by sorta, kinda, maybe making a public admission that one of the most controversial referee rulings in NFL history was ... wrong.

Responding to a TikTok "new trend alert" video in which musician Justin Bieber asks his almost 25 million followers to “tell me something honest,” Brady references the infamous “Tuck Rule” game.

“The tuck rule game against the Raiders ... ," Brady whispers, "it might’ve been a fumble.”

Next thing you know Franco Harris will admit the ball hit the ground on his "Immaculate Reception" and Drew Pearson will fess up to pushing off during the "Hail Mary."

The NFL’s social media team immediately got involved, seemingly wiping the league's hands clean of Brady’s admission.

“He said it, not us,” the NFL's twitter account said.

Brady, of course, still isn't definitively saying it was a fumble. And it's also not the first time he's commented in detail on the iconic play, as he and Raiders Hall-of-Fame cornerback Charles Woodson spent time during ESPN's 30 for 30 "The Tuck Rule", sitting on a couch together breaking down the play like the "Zapruder Film" 2.0.

The controversial call in the 2001 AFC Divisional round was the unofficial beginning of the Patriots dynasty. The refs overturned the initial call on the field from a game-clinching fumble for Oakland - caused via strip-sack by Woodson - to an incomplete pass, ruling that Brady lost control of the ball not while passing but attempting to "tuck" the ball away.

The reversal allowed New England to drive into field-goal range, force overtime and then win in the snow on Adam Vinatieri's 23-yard field goal. The Patriots went on to win Super Bowl XXXVI, the first of their six championships.

Now that Brady has seven titles, seems he's a little more willing to admit that he got some luck to help him along the way?