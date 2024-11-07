Former Jets HC ‘Hates’ that Patriots Have QB
The New England Patriots have a franchise quarterback in Drake Maye. That much has become clear already this season in his rookie year after being selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Maye has already given the Patriots a clear reason for excitement moving forward.
At the same time that he has given New England a big reason to believe in him, Maye has also given rival teams reason to "hate" him.
Former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan spoke out with his thoughts about Maye. He is very unhappy that the Patriots have found themselves a quarterback as talented as the 22-year-old signal caller.
Ryan specifically talked about the last play of regulation from last week's game where Maye pulled off a miraculous touchdown to send the game to overtime. He then went on to share his overall opinion about the rookie quarterback.
“I hated this play," Ryan said. "You know why I hated the play? Because this kid for New England is a stud. This quarterback’s a stud. I hate to see it.”
So far this season, Maye has shown off an elite arm talent, great confidence, high football IQ, and even better leadership. He has had his rough moments, as all rookies do, but he has handled them at an elite level.
Maye has completed 65.6 percent of his pass attempts for 770 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions. He has also picked up 209 yards and a touchdown.
Granted, he has a lot of work to do and a lot of developing that needs to be done for him to be a true star. However, he has the right attitude and the talent to reach that level.
It will be interesting and entertaining to watch Maye develop over the next few years. Should he reach his ceiling, Ryan and the Jets are going to hate that New England got him even more.
Maye could very well lead the Patriots back to being a contender in the AFC.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!